Adeia and UMC Expand Long-Term Collaboration in Hybrid Bonding Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced that it has expanded and renewed its intellectual property (IP) licensing relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), a leading global semiconductor foundry. The new agreement provides UMC with continued access to Adeia’s semiconductor portfolio, including hybrid bonding technologies, and extends the companies’ collaboration into future generations of 3D integration and advanced packaging solutions.

“The industry is seeing growing demand for chiplet architectures, driven by AI but also across diverse applications from networking to automotive. Leveraging our partnership with Adeia, UMC has unlocked significant value for customers through the successful 3D integration of RFSOI wafers for RF front-end modules,” said Steven Hsu, Vice President of Technology Development at UMC. “UMC is pleased to deepen this collaboration as we expand our advanced packaging services, providing customers with greater flexibility to integrate different types of wafers to meet the evolving needs of next-generation applications.”

Adeia’s portfolio of semiconductor IP includes industry-defining innovations in hybrid bonding, advanced packaging, and semiconductor processing technologies. These foundational technologies enable tighter interconnect pitch, improved power efficiency, greater bandwidth and increased reliability—critical enablers for next-generation logic, memory, AI accelerators, and high-performance computing devices.

“We are pleased to expand and extend our partnership with UMC, a respected leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. “Our innovations in hybrid bonding and advanced interconnect technologies are helping shape the future of semiconductors. This agreement reflects the strength of our IP portfolio and our commitment to supporting UMC as they continue to drive advancements in 3D integration and heterogeneous packaging.”

For more than 30 years, Adeia has pioneered structure, process and materials-level innovations that have become essential to advanced semiconductor products. The company’s IP is broadly licensed across the global semiconductor ecosystem and continues to support high-density, high-efficiency, and high-performance device architectures.

