authID Partners with Section 2, Inc. to Secure “Intelligence as a Service” and Redefine Financial Crime Detection

New integration embeds biometric auditability and AI governance into Section 2’s patent-pending Hybrid Threat Finance methodology

Denver, CO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and AI governance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Section 2, Inc., a pioneer in financial threat intelligence. The collaboration integrates authID’s biometric identity platform and Mandate governance framework for Agentic AI into Section 2’s core solutions, TENet and TRACC, securing the delivery of their “Intelligence as a Service” for financial organizations with cryptographic identity assurance and full auditability.

Section 2’s TENet and TRACC solutions generate sensitive intelligence and risk mappings that transform how financial institutions detect and respond to threats, and the confidentiality of this data requires heightened security around who creates and transmits the results. With the power as well as the perceived risk in the use of Artificial Intelligence, authID Mandate enables trust in AI-powered processes by binding them to biometrically validated humans.

Financial crime detection, particularly Anti-Money Laundering (AML), has long been hindered by manual reviews, excessive false positives, and fragmented controls. Section 2’s patent-pending Hybrid Threat Finance methodology isolates specific financial behaviors to produce high-precision activity targeting. With authID’s biometric verification embedded at the identity and governance layer, that precision is now matched with uncompromised security, accountability, and trust, removing the risks of passwords, OTP, and other vulnerable factors.

Embedding Identity at the Core of Financial Intelligence

The partnership ensures that intelligence delivered into financial institution workflows is cryptographically bound to verified identities, whether they belong to human analysts or autonomous AI agents. This creates an immutable chain of custody and accountability from intelligence creation through deployment.

“Section 2 is solving one of the hardest problems in financial crime, turning noise into signal,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “By embedding biometric identity verification and our authID Mandate AI governance framework directly into their platform, we ensure every intelligence output is authorized, traceable, and secure. In high-risk financial environments, auditability is not optional, it’s foundational.”

Securing the Intelligence Lifecycle

The integration leverages authID’s biometric and governance infrastructure to secure the full lifecycle of Section 2’s data:

Governing the “Intelligence as a Service” Feed (TENet):

TENet captures financial patterns of hybrid threat networks and generates actionable targeting packages. Through the authID Mandate framework, agentic AI systems involved in creating these packages are governed, monitored, and cryptographically tied to verified identities. AI agents can only be invoked within the scope of verified, authorized users, and those same user credentials become part of a secure audit trail. This ensures transparency, authorization, and protection against manipulation. Protecting the Risk Command Center (TRACC):

TRACC dynamically maps evolving risk landscapes to specific controls. authID’s Verified™ platform secures the command center with biometric authentication, eliminating password risk and preventing insider threats or credential compromise from undermining risk mapping and compliance workflows.

“Security and auditability are non-negotiables in our process,” said Debra Geister, CEO of Section 2, Inc. “Integrating authID ensures that every targeting package from TENet and every mapped control within TRACC is backed by a verified and immutable identity chain. This elevates trust across our client ecosystem.”

A Shared Vision for Trusted AI in Financial Services

As financial institutions increasingly adopt AI-driven detection systems, governance and identity assurance become critical. This partnership positions authID at the center of secure, scalable AI-powered financial crime detection, where every automated action is attributable, auditable, and protected.

According to Forbes, the global financial crime compliance market in 2025 was valued at $26.52 billion, and is projected to grow to more than $69 billion by 2034. By combining Section 2’s Hybrid Threat Finance precision with authID’s biometric identity verification and AI governance capabilities, the companies are best positioned to serve this expanding market by redefining how intelligence is delivered and trusted across the financial sector.

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. authID's IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, visit authid.ai.

About Section 2, Inc.

Section 2, Inc. seeks to redefine the way financial crime and illicit finance are detected. Utilizing its patent-pending Hybrid Threat Finance methodology, Section 2 provides “Intelligence as a Service” feeds that integrate into existing platforms. Its flagship solutions include TENet and TRACC, a dynamic risk assessment command center that maps evolving threats to effective controls.