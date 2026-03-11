CoreCivic Announces Reopening Of Midwest Regional Reception Center

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today that it has received approval for a Special Use Permit (SUP) at the Company's 1,033-bed Midwest Regional Reception Center in Leavenworth, Kansas. The facility has been undergoing reactivation since a new contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2025 but experienced a temporary delay in the intake process as we worked through legal challenges and the SUP approval process.

Now that the SUP has been approved, we expect to begin accepting detainees at the Midwest Regional Reception Center in the coming weeks. In preparation for reactivation last year, we initiated hiring efforts and attracted a strong candidate pool. We subsequently paused hiring in December 2025 while the SUP application was under review, reflecting a disciplined approach to aligning staffing with regulatory timing and operational readiness. Taking into account start-up activities and the phased commencement of intake operations, we currently expect this facility to contribute approximately $0.05 to $0.06 in incremental earnings per share for the remainder of 2026.

Patrick D. Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to thank the Leavenworth City Commission for their collaboration and trust. We value our longstanding relationship with the Leavenworth community and are pleased with the outcome of the SUP application process. This approval allows us to move ahead with reactivation of the Midwest Regional Reception Center as we continue to deliver safe, effective solutions for our government partners."

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest operators of such facilities in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include such words as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Such forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CoreCivic's business and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by CoreCivic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include the risk factors described in CoreCivic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026. Except as required by applicable law, CoreCivic undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.