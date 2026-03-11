YZi Labs Highlights Explosive New Investor Lawsuit Against CEA Industries and Hans Thomas Alleging an “Operational Vacuum”

Recent Media Reports Detail a Lawsuit Claiming a BNC Investor Visited the Company's Offices Only to Find a Hollow Shell with No Executives, No Operations, and No Functioning Website

Lawsuit Confirms that YZi Labs is Not the Only Stockholder Concerned about the Compromised Board and the Value-Destructive Influence of 10X

YZi Labs Demands the Board Answer for Operating a “Potemkin Village” Public Company Seemingly Designed to Funnel Fees to 10X

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YZILabs Management Ltd. (“YZi Labs” or “YZi”), a significant stockholder of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC) (“BNC” or the “Company”), today issued a statement regarding recent media reports detailing a new lawsuit filed by another stockholder against the Company and Director Hans Thomas, who is also the Founding Partner of the Company’s asset manager, 10X Capital Asset Management LLC (“10X”).

According to reports from financial media outlets1, a complaint filed by an investor named Abraham Gomez asserts a shocking level of corporate dysfunction at BNC. The allegations confirm that YZi Labs is not the only party raising severe concerns about the Company's management and its apparent lack of basic corporate infrastructure and exploitation of investor capital.

Alleged “Operational Vacuum” and the Illusion of a Public Company

The reported complaint alleges that after completing an initial investment, the stockholder visited the Company’s offices to understand the situation on the ground. Instead of a functioning Nasdaq-listed business, the investor allegedly found the Company to be in a state of near “operational vacuum.” According to the reports, the filing asserts that, at the time of the visit, BNC operated with:

No Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

No Chief Operating Officer (COO)

No Operations or Marketing Teams

No Investor Relations or Public Relations function

No Fund Management System

No registered domain name and not even a functioning website

In our view, for a public company whose Board of Directors (the “Board”) recently signed a 20-year Asset Management Agreement (“AMA”) with 10X to manage a massive treasury, the absence of a basic fund management system, executive leadership, or even a website is a catastrophic indictment of the Board's lack of oversight.

Exploiting Investor Capital

The articles summarize the core of the lawsuit: the scenario has attracted attention because it alleges that BNC and director Thomas failed to fulfill promises after utilizing the investor's funds, resources, and credibility to support the Company's operations.

This mirrors the exact concerns that YZi Labs has previously raised: a Board that uses investor resources to enrich insiders and 10X, while failing to build or maintain a legitimate, functioning business for the benefit of all stockholders.

“The revelations in this reported lawsuit echo what YZi Labs has argued for months: BNC appears to not be operating as a serious public company, but as a hollowed-out vehicle for 10X’s enrichment,” said Alex Odagiu, Investment Partner at YZi Labs. “When an investor visits a Nasdaq-listed enterprise and finds a 'Potemkin village' with no management, no operations, and not even a website, the illusion shatters. YZi Labs is no longer the sole voice demanding accountability. The walls are closing in on this compromised Board, and it can no longer hide its fiduciary collapse behind deflective press releases.”

Demands for Accountability

The Board can no longer pretend that stockholder discontent is isolated. The chorus of investors demanding accountability is growing louder, and the legal liabilities are mounting.

YZi Labs demands that the Board immediately:

Address the Allegations: Issue a public response detailing exactly what corporate infrastructure, executives, and systems actually exist at BNC today, and explain how a public company was allowed to operate in an "operational vacuum." In our view, the recent announcement of Brent Miller’s appointment as CFO is too little too late. It is deeply concerning that the Company went more than 21 months without a formally appointed CFO, including more than seven months after closing its $500 million PIPE on August 5, 2025, before finally appointing Mr. Miller effective March 9, 2026. Investigate Mr. Thomas: Form an independent, unconflicted special committee to investigate the allegations that Mr. Thomas and the Company utilized investor funds and credibility under false pretenses. Void the AMA: Terminate the 20-year AMA with 10X, which is extracting exorbitant fees from a Company that allegedly lacks the basic infrastructure to even manage its own website.



Stockholders deserve a real company, not a shell seemingly designed to serve 10X. YZi Labs will continue to take all necessary actions to protect stockholder value and enforce basic corporate governance.

About YZi Labs

YZILabs Management Ltd. is an investment firm focused on strategic, transparent, and high-governance participation in the digital asset and blockchain sectors. YZi Labs is committed to advancing best-in-class oversight, operational integrity, and shareholder alignment in all investment partnerships.

