Ask Ralph Media Announces The Content Creator’s Accountant Named Title Sponsor of Empowered Podcasting Conference 3

Middletown, Delaware, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Ralph Media, Inc. announced today that The Content Creator’s Accountant, founded by veteran accountant and podcast host Ralph V. Estep, Jr., has been named the Title Sponsor of Empowered Podcasting Conference 3, scheduled to take place August 21 to 23, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hosted by Empowered Podcasting, the annual conference brings together podcast creators, industry professionals, and thought leaders to share strategies for launching, growing, and monetizing podcasts in the evolving creator economy.

www.empoweredpodcasting.com

The annual event brings together podcast creators, industry professionals, and thought leaders to share practical strategies for launching, growing, and monetizing podcasts in today's rapidly evolving creator economy.

Estep said the decision to sponsor the conference was rooted in his personal experience attending the previous event.

“Empowered Podcasting 2 was the very first podcast conference I ever attended,” Estep said. “It introduced me to an incredible community of creators who are passionate about using their voices to make an impact. I wanted to help ensure this conference continues to grow and remain a place where creators can learn, connect, and succeed.”

Marc Ronick, founder of the Empowered Podcasting conference, welcomed the partnership.

“Having Ralph and The Content Creator’s Accountant step in as title sponsor is incredibly meaningful for our community,” Ronick said. “It’s not every day that a sponsor comes directly from the community the event was built for. Ralph understands the mission because he’s lived it as a creator and an attendee. That kind of alignment is rare, and it makes this partnership especially special and valuable.”

Supporting the Creator Economy

Estep is a licensed accountant with more than 30 years of experience helping entrepreneurs and small business owners navigate financial complexity. In recent years, he has become a recognized voice in the creator community for helping podcasters and content creators understand the financial side of their work.

Through his show, The Content Creator’s Accountant, Estep provides practical education on topics such as:

Tax strategy for creators

Business structure decisions

Managing unpredictable creator income

Building sustainable and profitable content businesses

In addition to hosting his own programs, Estep recently joined the team as a co-host of the event’s official podcast, the Podcasting Morning Chat (podcastingmorningchat.com), a daily live morning show that brings together podcast creators and industry professionals to discuss trends, strategies, and best practices in podcasting.

“Creators are building real businesses,” Estep said. “But many of them were never taught the financial side of what they’re doing. My mission is to bring clarity so creators can focus on what they do best — creating.”

More information about Estep’s creator-focused financial education and resources can be found at:

www.contentcreatorsaccountant.com

About Empowered Podcasting

Empowered Podcasting is an annual conference hosted in Charlotte, NC dedicated to helping podcast creators build impactful shows and sustainable businesses. The event features educational sessions, networking opportunities, and insights from experienced creators and industry professionals.

Information about Empowered Podcasting Conference 3, including speakers and registration details, can be found at:

About Ralph V. Estep, Jr.

Ralph V. Estep, Jr. is a licensed accountant, business advisor, and media host with more than three decades of experience helping entrepreneurs achieve financial clarity. He is the founder of Saggio Accounting+PLUS and the host of multiple media platforms focused on entrepreneurship, personal growth, and financial wisdom.

Through The Content Creator’s Accountant, Estep helps podcast hosts, YouTubers, and digital creators understand taxes, structure their businesses, and build financially sustainable content brands.

Press Inquiries

Media Contacts:

Ralph V. Estep, Jr.

Email: ralph@askralph.com

Website: http://www.contentcreatorsaccountant.com



Marc Ronick

Email: marc@ironickmedia.com

Website: http://www.empoweredpodcasting.com