HouseWorks Strengthens New England Presence Through Rhode Island Home Care Acquisition

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading personal care services companies, announced the acquisition of A Caring Experience, a Rhode Island-based home care provider. The acquisition expands HouseWorks’ footprint in New England and strengthens its ability to deliver high-quality in-home care to seniors across the region.

Founded in 1999, A Caring Experience, based in Cranston, Rhode Island, has a long-standing history of serving seniors throughout the state. In addition to home care services, the organization operates a caregiver training school, reinforcing its commitment to quality workforce development.

“Dean and his team at A Caring Experience have built a strong reputation as a trusted in-home care provider for seniors throughout Rhode Island,” said Jon Fradin, CFO and EVP of Corporate Development at HouseWorks. “We are excited to welcome this team to the HouseWorks family of companies as we continue to grow our presence across New England.”

“We have followed HouseWorks for some time and have come to know, trust, and appreciate their approach to delivering care to seniors and supporting the caregiver workforce,” said Dean Denuccio, Founder and CEO of A Caring Experience. “This partnership ensures that our team, our caregivers, and the clients we serve will continue receiving the support and care they have relied on for years.”

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on aligning with high-quality, founder-led organizations that share our values and commitment to care,” said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. “We are looking forward to supporting Dean and his team with the resources, infrastructure, and scale of HouseWorks while preserving the local leadership and culture that have made them successful.”

This transaction marks the Company’s first acquisition in Rhode Island for a total of twelve completed transactions since the Company’s partnership with InTandem Capital in December 2022. This acquisition continues to demonstrate HouseWorks’ commitment to deliver high-quality personal care to many diverse communities across the Northeast.

About HouseWorks

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and New York.



