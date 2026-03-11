LGI Homes Expands Colorado Footprint with New Townhome Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the grand opening of Evergreen Ridge, a new community offering 138 upgraded townhomes in a prime Colorado Springs location. Featuring spacious, energy-efficient floor plans and designer finishes from LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, Evergreen Ridge delivers exceptional value with homes starting from $399,900.

“With Evergreen Ridge, we’re bringing modern, low-maintenance living to one of the most desirable areas of Colorado Springs,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Sales for Colorado. “From stunning mountain views to easy access to shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and major employers, this community truly captures the best of Colorado living. By including our CompleteHome Plus™ package at no additional cost, we’re giving homeowners the opportunity to move into a thoughtfully designed, energy-efficient home with elevated finishes from day one.”

Residents of Evergreen Ridge will enjoy close proximity to some of Colorado Springs’ most iconic destinations, including Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate nearby Bear Creek Regional Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space, offering miles of trails and scenic beauty. Shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away in Old Colorado City, Manitou Springs and downtown Colorado Springs. Within the community, homeowners will also enjoy a neighborhood park featuring a picnic shelter, climbing structure, open green space and a children’s playground, coming soon.

Five thoughtfully designed townhome floor plans will be available at Evergreen Ridge:

Diamond – 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2 stories | 2-car garage | 1,279 sq. ft.



– 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2 stories | 2-car garage | 1,279 sq. ft. Emerald – 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2 stories | 2-car garage | 1,289 sq. ft.



– 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 2 stories | 2-car garage | 1,289 sq. ft. Pearl – 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 3 stories | 2-car garage | 1,890 sq. ft.



– 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 3 stories | 2-car garage | 1,890 sq. ft. Ruby – 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 3 stories | 2-car garage | 1,890 sq. ft.



– 3 beds | 2.5 baths | 3 stories | 2-car garage | 1,890 sq. ft. Sapphire – 4 beds | 3.5 baths | 3 stories | 2-car garage | 1,935 sq. ft.







Every home at Evergreen Ridge showcases the designer upgrades and modern finishes featured in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. Homes include quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and smart-home technology such as a programmable thermostat, a USB outlet in the kitchen, and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Thoughtfully designed for low-maintenance living, the community includes front yard landscaping and exterior maintenance, allowing homeowners to spend more time enjoying their surroundings.

Homes at Evergreen Ridge are priced from $399,900. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 888-660-4382 ext 683, or visit LGIHomes.com/EvergreenRidge.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

