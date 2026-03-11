PTOE Corporation Named Top Critical Metals Separation Technology Provider 2026

Sheridan, WY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTOE Corporation today announced that it has been named the sole honoree for — “Top Critical Metals Separation Technology Provider 2026” by Metals Mining Review, a leading print and digital publication serving the global metals and mining industry.

The recognition was based on nominations from industry subscribers, followed by an independent evaluation conducted by Metals Mining Review’s editorial team and advisory panel of senior industry executives. PTOE was selected as the only company to receive the 2026 designation in the critical metals separation technology category.

“This recognition and honor reflect the growing industry focus on scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for critical mineral processing,” said James O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of PTOE Corporation. “We believe it validates the performance and commercial relevance of the fluidless System X technology at a time when domestic supply chain resilience and advanced separation technologies are increasingly essential.”

PTOE Corporation deploys System X, a proprietary mid-stream separation and concentration technology designed to recover precious and critical metals from legacy mine tailings, industrial byproducts, or in-place materials. The technology is engineered to mitigate key challenges facing the sector, including complex feedstocks, chemical liabilities, regulatory constraints, and the need for rapid, modular deployment.

According to Metals Mining Review, the companies recognized in its annual technology listings are selected for their technical differentiation, demonstrated industry impact, and ability to address real-world operational challenges faced by mining, refining, and downstream users.

The “Top Critical Metals Separation Technology Provider 2026” designation will appear in an upcoming issue of Metals Mining Review and is part of the publication’s annual review of technology leaders shaping the future of the metals and mining industry.

About PTOE Corporation

PTOE Corporation is a U.S.-based technology and resource company deploying PTOE System X, an advanced mineral reclamation and separation platform that extracts and concentrates precious and critical metals from industrial byproducts and legacy waste streams. PTOE’s mission is to strengthen domestic supply chains and Make America Mineral Independent Again through innovation, environmental responsibility, and transparent commodity commerce.

Learn more at: www.ptoe.com

About Metals Mining Review

Metals Mining Review is a print and digital industry publication covering technological advancements, operational strategies, and market developments across the global metals and mining sector. The publication reaches a qualified audience of industry professionals, executives, and decision-makers through its editorial content and annual technology reviews. Learn more at https://www.metalsminingreview.com



