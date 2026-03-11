Momentum has been named Ad Age’s Experiential Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum has been named Ad Age’s A-List & Creativity Awards Experiential Agency of the Year for 2026, marking a first for the agency.

Ad Age cited Momentum’s exceptional performance in 2025, during which the agency retained 100% of its clients and won 70% of new business pitches.

The agency added GEICO, Arby's and Hyatt to its roster.

"We are honored to be recognized as Ad Age's Experiential Agency of the Year," said Global CEO Donnalyn Smith at Momentum Worldwide. "As the preeminent experiential agency connecting consumers to brands through real, live experiences, this recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the passion our people put into making brands matter.”

Momentum Worldwide is the preeminent global experience agency combining creative, technology, strategy and design to deliver experiences that make brands matter more. Our work for brands spans Sponsorship, B2B, Commerce, and Music & Entertainment. With a legacy of shaping culture, the agency has earned accolades such as Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and recognition for industry-leading sustainability practices. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC).

