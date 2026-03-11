Florida Powerhouse Attorney Amanda Demanda of Amanda Demanda Law Group Invited to Speak at International WeLoveU Foundation’s Women’s History Month Forum in New York City

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Women’s History Month, Miami-based trial attorney Amanda Demanda , President of the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association and a leading voice in the Hispanic community, has been invited to travel to New York City to serve as a panelist at the International WeLoveU Foundation’s Women’s History Month Forum. The event will take place on March 18th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Amanda, a dedicated award-winning trial attorney, legal marketing innovator, and a devoted mother will speak on “Women Leading Through Pressure: Care, Well-Being & Digital Safety.” Her discussion will explore how authentic leadership, resilience, and personal experiences—including motherhood—can empower women and youth to lead confidently in today’s interconnected world. The panel will also address strategies for balancing career, personal well-being, and digital safety while building influence ethically and sustainably.

“Being invited to this forum is an honor,” said Demanda. “Many women face intense pressure balancing career, family, and personal well-being. I’m excited to share how challenges can become strengths and inspire women and youth to lead authentically and resiliently.”

The forum brings together women leaders, professionals, and advocates to celebrate women’s contributions, elevate voices, and foster meaningful dialogue and connection. Amanda’s participation highlights her national recognition as a leader and her commitment to empowering women and youth through her work as a trial attorney, mother, and Hispanic community advocate.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida-based’s most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.