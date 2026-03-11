Community Care Cooperative (C3) Earns $10.2 Million in Shared Savings Through Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Track A for Performance Year 2024

BOSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Cooperative (C3), the largest and most successful non-profit, FQHC-governed ACO in the country, announced today that it achieved $10.2 million in shared savings through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for Performance Year 2024 (PY2024). These results are due to generating $26 million in gross savings for Medicare, representing an 8.1% gross savings rate, demonstrating C3’s effectiveness in delivering tangible value through streamlined operations and forward-thinking approaches that enhance care quality while controlling costs.

This achievement reflects C3’s strategic commitment to advancing value-based care while reinforcing the critical role of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in delivering high-quality, accessible, and cost-effective care to Medicare beneficiaries. By harnessing data analytics and deep relationships with community health centers, C3 continues to demonstrate that improving health outcomes and reducing costs are not only compatible – but essential. Thus, setting a precedent for how safety-net providers can thrive in value-based care environments.

“This accomplishment reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality care in a fiscally responsible way,” said Christina Severin, Chief Executive Officer of C3. “By focusing on measurable results, efficient care delivery, and strong relationships with community health centers, we are reducing unnecessary costs and improving outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries. These savings allow us to reinvest in programs that strengthen local healthcare infrastructure and support seniors and families across the communities we serve.”

“C3’s success in the Medicare Shared Savings Program is a powerful affirmation of what FQHCs have always known – that community-based care works,” said Zandra Kelley, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. “FQHCs deliver high-impact services that improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary spending. By focusing on smart care coordination and practical solutions, we are showing that community health centers can be both compassionate and cost-conscious.”

The Medicare Shared Savings Program , administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), incentivizes ACOs to improve care quality while lowering costs for Medicare beneficiaries. C3’s success in this program underscores its leadership in transforming healthcare delivery through community-based, patient-centered approaches.

About Community Care Cooperative (C3):

Community Care Cooperative ( C3 ) is a 501(c)(3) Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and the only ACO in Massachusetts founded and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Dedicated to advancing integrated, community-based care for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries, C3 collaborates with health centers nationwide to help providers deliver better outcomes and succeed in value-based care. Our scalable model includes value-based contracting, consulting, pharmacy services, practice transformation, technology solutions, and shared services.

C3’s growing Medicare ACOs include thousands of clinicians and primary care providers across multiple states nationwide. Today, C3 is accountable for over 240,000 Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based arrangements and has earned over $152 million in shared savings since 2018.

C3's growing Medicare ACOs include thousands of clinicians and primary care providers across multiple states nationwide. Today, C3 is accountable for over 240,000 Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based arrangements and has earned over $152 million in shared savings since 2018.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

