Catheter Precision, Inc. Secures up to $88 Million in Strategic Institutional Financing Commitments to Fund Accelerated Growth

FORT MILL, S.C., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) today announced transformational balance sheet improvements through new institutional capital commitments supporting the Company’s next phase of growth.

Fully Funded Growth Strategy

Fly Flyte, Inc. (“Flyte”), a newly acquired subsidiary of VTAK, is now positioned to execute its expansion strategy with a fully funded growth plan supported by its parent company, Catheter Precision.

VTAK has recently completed multiple strategic financings designed to support the Company’s transformation and the expansion of the Flyte aviation platform. The financing also provides capital to fund the Company’s medical device operations.

“With a fully funded growth strategy and access to significant institutional capital, we believe Flyte is uniquely positioned to expand fleet operations, enter new markets, and scale nationally,” said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. “Demand for premium regional mobility continues to accelerate, and our platform is built to meet that demand today.”

Capital to Accelerate Platform Expansion

The Company’s recent capital initiatives are expected to support the continued expansion of the Flyte platform and the Company’s broader operational transformation.

Capital intended to support:

Fleet expansion and aircraft acquisitions

Market expansion across additional regional corridors

Scaling Flyte’s aviation platform infrastructure

Balance sheet simplification

Reduction of legacy liabilities





Management believes these initiatives position the Company as a more streamlined public company with significant exposure to the rapidly expanding regional aviation market.

Building a Scalable National Aviation Platform

Flyte was founded to address the growing demand for time-efficient regional air mobility, offering premium point-to-point travel between major metropolitan regions and underserved secondary markets.

The platform integrates:

Certified aircraft and active flight operations

Established route infrastructure across key regional markets

A scalable fleet expansion strategy

Technology-enabled logistics and scheduling

Following the recent completion of the acquisition, Catheter Precision owns 100% of Flyte, creating a unified aviation business positioned for national expansion.

Management believes the platform’s operational foundation allows for rapid fleet growth and expansion into additional high-demand regional markets.

Flyte operates a growing fleet of certified aircraft serving high-demand travel corridors and is designed to scale rapidly as travelers increasingly seek faster alternatives to congested commercial airports and inefficient ground transportation routes.

Management believes the acquisition of Flyte, combined with recently secured institutional capital, provides the foundation for a focused, high-growth aviation strategy while also enabling the Company to simplify its balance sheet and streamline legacy operations.

“This transaction represents a transformational step for the Company,” Sellouk added. “By combining a fully operational aviation platform with newly secured growth capital, we are positioned to scale rapidly and execute our vision of building a national regional air mobility network.”

Regional Air Mobility Market Opportunity

Demand for premium regional air travel continues to increase as travelers prioritize time efficiency and direct point-to-point routes.

The regional air mobility sector is widely viewed as a major growth opportunity within the broader aviation industry, driven by evolving travel patterns and increasing demand for faster regional transportation options.

With certified aircraft, active flight operations, and scalable infrastructure, Flyte provides exposure to this emerging sector through a platform that is already operating today.

Management believes this strategy positions Catheter Precision at the intersection of private aviation, regional air mobility, and next-generation transportation infrastructure.

Additional Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Please refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed March 9, 2026, for additional details regarding the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval with respect to certain elements of the transaction.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility Company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets. Focused on high frequency, short haul markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset backed aviation infrastructure designed to serve underserved regional markets.

For more information, visit www.flyte.travel

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company developing advanced solutions to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The company focuses on bringing new technologies to market through collaboration with physicians and continuous product innovation.

