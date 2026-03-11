I Want Her Caviar Launches in Miami, Bringing Michelin-Level Caviar to Consumers in Under Two Hours





MIAMI, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury meets modern ritual as entrepreneur and ecosystem builder Anna Anisin announces the launch of I Want Her Caviar, a new Miami-based caviar delivery experience designed to elevate everyday moments with world-class caviar.

Built in official collaboration with Regiis Ova, the renowned caviar company founded by legendary Chef Thomas Keller and industry leader Shaoching Bishop, I Want Her Caviar delivers premium caviar sourced from the same sturgeon farms that supply Michelin-starred restaurants — now available to consumers on-demand in two hours or less across Miami.

With the brand’s signature tagline, “Elevating Taste & Ritual, One Bump at a Time,” the company blends culinary excellence with modern lifestyle culture, transforming caviar from a rare indulgence into a sophisticated ritual for gatherings, celebrations, and personal moments.

“Growing up in Moscow, caviar wasn’t just luxury — it was a tradition,” said founder Anna Anisin. “It was shared around the table during holidays, celebrations, and family moments. With I Want Her Caviar, we’re bringing that sense of ritual and celebration to modern life — without intimidation.”

Anisin is a seasoned entrepreneur and community builder whose career spans technology, marketing, and media. She leads AI Loves Data, one of the most respected communities in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and founded FormulatedBy, a boutique marketing firm serving over 100 global brands including AWS, IBM, Databricks, and Oracle.

Recognized as an Inc. 500 Female Founder (2026) and LinkedIn Top Voice, Anisin is also the creator and host of the I Want Her Shoes Podcast, now ranked in the Top 1% of podcasts globally with over 250,000 downloads, where she explores the intersection of career, lifestyle, leadership, and style.

Her latest venture bridges her lifelong appreciation for culture, food, and elevated experiences.

Through its partnership with Regiis Ova, I Want Her Caviar offers caviar selected through one of the most rigorous sourcing processes in the industry. President Shaoching Bishop personally spent months visiting sturgeon farms around the world, selecting only a handful that meet the standards required for Chef Keller’s Michelin-starred restaurants including The French Laundry and Per Se.

“These farms represent the very best in modern aquaculture,” said Shaoching Bishop, President of Regiis Ova. “At Regiis Ova, our focus has always been on sourcing exceptional caviar directly from the finest sturgeon farms in the world. Partnering with Anna allows us to bring that same level of quality and transparency to a new audience in Miami who appreciate craftsmanship and provenance.”

The result is sustainably farmed, malossol (lightly salted) caviar known for its clean flavor, delicate pearls, and exceptional quality.

“Great ingredients are the foundation of great cuisine,” said Chef Thomas Keller, co-founder of Regiis Ova. “Caviar, when sourced and handled properly, offers an extraordinary balance of flavor and texture. I’m pleased to see Regiis Ova caviar being shared in ways that allow more people to appreciate its quality.”

Beyond fine dining, the brand aims to redefine how caviar is enjoyed — positioning it not as a status symbol, but as an accessible ritual for modern hosts, families, and professionals.

“Luxury today isn’t about exclusivity,” said Anisin. “It’s about intention. A small moment that feels elevated — whether that’s a dinner party, a date night, or ten quiet minutes after the kids go to bed.”

With curated caviar selections, hosting sets, and educational guides on serving and pairing, I Want Her Caviar is designed to make the experience approachable while maintaining the highest standards of culinary craftsmanship.

The company launches with on-demand delivery throughout Miami, with plans to expand experiential events, collaborations, and curated rituals for modern hosts and food enthusiasts.

