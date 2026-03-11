VCI Global Launches AI Compute Treasury Strategy Built on NVIDIA GPU Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its AI Compute Treasury strategy, a long-term initiative to accumulate and deploy high-performance GPU infrastructure to support the growing global demand for artificial intelligence inference workloads.

The strategy positions VCI Global within the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure economy, where access to high-performance compute capacity has become essential for enterprises, developers, and next-generation AI applications.

VCI Global’s platform will be built on advanced GPU systems from NVIDIA, including systems powered by next-generation NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture, optimized for high-efficiency AI inference workloads.

Building Strategic AI Infrastructure Assets

Under the AI Compute Treasury strategy, VCI Global plans to progressively accumulate GPU infrastructure assets dedicated to AI inference, the stage where trained AI models are deployed in real-world applications.

Key use cases include enterprise AI copilots, intelligent automation, data analytics, recommendation engines, computer vision, video analytics, and generative AI services.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, demand for inference compute capacity is increasing rapidly. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI infrastructure market is projected to reach approximately US$394.5 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2024 to 2030. Within this ecosystem, the AI inference market alone is expected to grow to nearly US$255 billion by 2030, driven by the rapid deployment of generative AI and real-time enterprise AI applications.

VCI Global believes AI compute infrastructure represents a strategic long-term asset class capable of generating recurring demand from AI-driven applications worldwide.

AI Infrastructure Flywheel Model

VCI Global’s AI Compute Treasury strategy is designed around a scalable AI Infrastructure Flywheel Model:

Deploy capital into GPU infrastructure assets Provide AI compute capacity to enterprises and developers Expand enterprise and developer adoption of AI workloads Generate recurring AI compute revenue Reinvest into additional GPU infrastructure expansion



This model enables VCI Global to scale its compute platform alongside the global expansion of AI applications.

Expanding VCI Global’s AI GPU Lounge Platform

The initiative builds on VCI Global’s recently launched AI GPU Lounge, a collaborative platform that provides developers, startups, and enterprises with access to high-performance GPU infrastructure for AI development and inference.

The GPU Lounge serves as the first operational platform within VCI Global’s broader AI infrastructure strategy, enabling enterprises and developers to access scalable AI compute resources.

As adoption grows, the Company intends to expand its infrastructure footprint and scale its AI compute ecosystem.

“Artificial intelligence is entering a phase of large-scale real-world deployment. As this shift accelerates globally, demand for efficient AI inferencing compute capacity is expanding rapidly across industries. With the launch of our AI Compute Treasury strategy, VCI Global is taking a long-term infrastructure approach to the AI economy. Our objective is to progressively build GPU-powered compute capacity and deploy it to support enterprises, developers, and next-generation AI applications,” said Jason Thye, Chief Technology Officer.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

