Employ Inc. Announces Eric Waldinger as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced that Eric Waldinger has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. As Employ enters its next phase of growth, Waldinger will lead go-to-market strategy and market expansion, while overseeing sales and revenue operations.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Waldinger spent the first half of his career in the staffing and HR technology spaces, working in business development, sales leadership, marketing, partnerships, product development, and strategy at Robert Half, CareerBuilder, and Aquent. He later held executive roles across real estate investment and community management software organizations, including Archstone (acquired in 2013), UDR, and FRONTSTEPS. Most recently, Waldinger served as Chief Marketing Officer at SambaSafety and Chief Revenue Officer at Snapsheet.

“Coming back to HR Technology feels like returning to my roots,” said Waldinger. “Early on, I developed a deep appreciation for the talent acquisition ecosystem and the role it plays in connecting people with opportunity. I’m excited to help Employ navigate the next wave of HR Technology innovation in this space.”

He continued, “I’ve spent the past decade helping SaaS companies scale by building strong go-to-market teams, improving retention and expansion, and putting the operational discipline in place to support sustainable growth. At Employ, my focus is on accelerating this type of growth while bringing Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Product into even closer alignment to deliver exceptional value for our customers.”

Employ CEO Jerry Jao commented, “Eric has deep experience building and scaling go-to-market organizations, along with a strong understanding of the HR technology landscape. What stood out most during the search was his leadership approach. He believes great companies win when teams operate with clarity, accountability, and shared goals. As Employ enters its next phase, Eric will bring new energy and vision on how to serve our customers and expand our impact in the market.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving growing businesses to Fortune 100 companies, Employ powers hiring at scale—with ~100 job applications processed and 650,000 plus hires made across our customer community.

Through our AI-powered hiring platforms—including JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite—Employ enables teams to move faster, hire smarter, and build stronger workforces. Trusted by more than 26,000 organizations globally, Employ combines innovation, insight, and human-centered design to help companies hire with confidence.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry’s most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

