Athene Launches Fixed Indexed Annuity Combining Long-Term Growth Potential with a Simplified Customer Experience

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (NSYE: APO), today announced the launch of Athene Aviator™, a new fixed indexed annuity (FIA) in the independent marketing organization (IMO) channel built to deliver clients a simplified accumulation experience.

Aviator offers a client-friendly, streamlined product structure, exclusive custom index options and built-in diversification presets to help clients pursue long-term growth potential with greater clarity and control. It reflects the company’s broader commitment to modernizing and enhancing the annuity experience as demand for simplified, growth-oriented retirement solutions continues to rise.

“The launch of Athene Aviator reflects our continued commitment to making annuity solutions simpler, easier to understand and accessible to consumers,” said Keith Pinkley, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Sales at Athene USA. “Athene Aviator combines strong growth potential, transparent features and exclusive index strategies to help independent financial professionals more easily deliver value to their clients.”

Athene Aviator was designed around three core pillars:

Performance

Launch of an entirely new, exclusive suite of custom index options

Continued strategic collaboration with Bank of America, leveraging their patented Fast Convergence technology

Establishment of a new strategic relationship with Invesco, bringing a globally recognized asset management firm into Athene’s FIA lineup



Simplicity

Preset diversification options and automatic laddering that streamline allocation decisions and ongoing management for both producer and client

A clean structure with no optional riders, bonuses, or additional fees to limit the decisions required at point-of-sale

Transparency

Daily value visibility and lock-in functionality that provide flexibility as market conditions change



Available with five- and 10-year surrender charge periods, Athene Aviator is designed to support a range of accumulation horizons. For more information, financial professionals should contact their Athene representative.

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

Alyssa.castelli@athene.com