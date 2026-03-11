George Medicines signs exclusive licensing agreement with Ahngook Pharmaceutical to commercialize GMRx2 in Korea

London, UK, 11 March 2026 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Ahngook Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (“Ahngook Pharm”) (KOSDAQ: 001540), of Seoul, Korea, granting Ahngook Pharm exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval of, and to commercialize, GMRx2 in Korea.

GMRx2 is an innovative single pill combination of three medicines, telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide, for the treatment of hypertension in adults, developed in three doses, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations. Its multi-mechanism approach and available doses are formulated to deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of a triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with the safety profile of established antihypertensive medications.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, George Medicines will receive an upfront licensing fee from Ahngook Pharm and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a stepped royalty rate on sales of GMRx2 in the licensed territory. In return, Ahngook Pharm is granted a license to exclusively commercialize GMRx2, supplied by George Medicines. Ahngook Pharm is responsible for seeking regulatory approval of GMRx2, with support from George Medicines.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “In Ahngook Pharmaceutical we have a strong commercial partner who shares our belief in the potential of GMRx2 to help address key challenges in current hypertension treatment approaches. Through our partnership we have an opportunity to advance cardiovascular care, and we look forward to working with the team to support GMRx2’s regulatory approval in Korea.”

Park In-choul, Chief Executive Officer of Ahngook Pharmaceutical, said: “This agreement expands our cardiovascular portfolio and signals our continued commitment to improve outcomes for patients. We look forward to working with George Medicines to bring this important treatment option to patients in Korea.”

George Medicines continues to build its global commercialization strategy for GMRx2, with this latest collaboration following licensing and supply agreements with Azurity Pharmaceuticals in the US, Bausch Health in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America, Biolab Farmacêutica in Brazil, and Orient EuroPharma in Southeast Asia. These partnerships demonstrate George Medicines’ commitment to bringing the proven clinical efficacy and established safety profile of GMRx2 to patients worldwide.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg; 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase III studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial investigating the potential of GMRx2 for the prevention of stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) is ongoing.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

