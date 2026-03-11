Denmark Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 33 Existing Data Centers, 11 Upcoming Data Centers, and 18 Major Operators/Investors

Discover Denmark's dynamic data center market with our comprehensive Excel database, covering 33 existing and 11 upcoming facilities. Gain insights into key locations such as Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Ballerup. Access detailed analyses on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Major operators like Digital Realty and Global Connect anchor the market, while planned expansions, including a 1.6 GW IT capacity boost, spotlight significant growth. Copenhagen leads in operational centers, yet upcoming projects across Denmark reveal emerging growth hubs. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and advisory firms.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Large operators such as Digital Realty, Global Connect, and Bulk Infrastructure serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements. The planned 1.6 GW of upcoming IT capacity in Denmark exceeds the country's currently installed data center capacity, highlighting the scale of future expansion.

Copenhagen exceeds other regions in the number of major operational data centers, and the pipeline of new projects - adding nearly comparable white-floor area - will reinforce its long-term capacity position. While Copenhagen remains Denmark's primary data center hub, several other cities are emerging as major growth centers, each with over 900 MW of planned or ongoing capacity in the development pipeline.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Denmark's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 33 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data center
  • Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market Database

  • Adeo Data center
  • AtlasEdge
  • atNorth
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Cibicom
  • Curanet (team.blue)
  • Digital Realty
  • DLX.DK
  • ECO-LocaXion
  • Edora
  • GlobalConnect
  • JN Data
  • Kolo DC
  • NNIT
  • Penta Infra
  • Prime Data Centers
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Telia Group

