Denmark Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 33 Existing Data Centers, 11 Upcoming Data Centers, and 18 Major Operators/Investors

Large operators such as Digital Realty, Global Connect, and Bulk Infrastructure serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements. The planned 1.6 GW of upcoming IT capacity in Denmark exceeds the country's currently installed data center capacity, highlighting the scale of future expansion.
Copenhagen exceeds other regions in the number of major operational data centers, and the pipeline of new projects - adding nearly comparable white-floor area - will reinforce its long-term capacity position. While Copenhagen remains Denmark's primary data center hub, several other cities are emerging as major growth centers, each with over 900 MW of planned or ongoing capacity in the development pipeline.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Denmark's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 33 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data center
- Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market Database
- Adeo Data center
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Curanet (team.blue)
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- ECO-LocaXion
- Edora
- GlobalConnect
- JN Data
- Kolo DC
- NNIT
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telia Group
