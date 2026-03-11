Denmark Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 33 Existing Data Centers, 11 Upcoming Data Centers, and 18 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Large operators such as Digital Realty, Global Connect, and Bulk Infrastructure serve as the backbone of the market, offering high-capacity facilities that cater to hyperscale and enterprise requirements. The planned 1.6 GW of upcoming IT capacity in Denmark exceeds the country's currently installed data center capacity, highlighting the scale of future expansion.

Copenhagen exceeds other regions in the number of major operational data centers, and the pipeline of new projects - adding nearly comparable white-floor area - will reinforce its long-term capacity position. While Copenhagen remains Denmark's primary data center hub, several other cities are emerging as major growth centers, each with over 900 MW of planned or ongoing capacity in the development pipeline.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS



This database (Excel) product covers Denmark's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 33 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data center

Locations covered: Aarhus, Ballerup, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Frederica, Herning, Herning, Hinnerup, Kolding, Randers, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Smorum, Taastrup, Viby.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market Database

Adeo Data center

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team.blue)

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

ECO-LocaXion

Edora

GlobalConnect

JN Data

Kolo DC

NNIT

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Telia Group

