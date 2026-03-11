Norway Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers, 27 Upcoming Data Centers, and 24 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Norway hosts around 35 existing data centers dominated by Oslo, Tordal & Telemark. Leading Norway's IT capacity at over 50%, Oslo is set for further expansion with upcoming projects contributing more than 15%, signaling both strong growth and diversified data center development.
Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Bitzero Blockchain Inc and Polar DC. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Norway's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Norway Data Center Market Database
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- ASP Data Center
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Bitzero Blockchain Inc
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Gigahost AS
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- hScale
- ITsjefen
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Nscale & Aker
- Polar DC
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- STORESPEED (Magnora)
- Skygard
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Carrier
- TerraHost
- Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)
