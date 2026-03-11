Agora Data Brings Blockchain-Enabled Capital Markets to the AgoraCapital Platform

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc. (“Agora”), a nonprime auto fintech and analytics platform, recently announced the expansion of its capital markets infrastructure through a collaboration with Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets.

In a first for the auto finance industry, this collaboration introduces a blockchain-enabled platform designed to bring U.S. auto loans to modern capital markets as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). For dealers participating in the AgoraCapital program, the collaboration expands the financial ecosystem supporting their originations while preserving the same program structure and dealer experience they rely on today.

“From the dealer’s perspective, nothing changes about how they work with Agora,” said Jeremy Beck, EVP, Revenue Operations and Head of Sales at Agora Data. “What this represents is the continued evolution of the infrastructure supporting the AgoraCapital program and the dealers who rely on it every day. Agora was the first to crowdsource auto loans, and now we’re bringing the next generation of capital markets into auto finance.”

“This is another clear example of our mission in action,” Beck added. “We’re constantly exploring new ways to challenge the traditional model and drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations for everyone involved in the transaction, especially the dealers we serve.”

Expanding Opportunity for Dealers

Agora’s platform was built around a simple idea: provide dealers and small to mid-sized financial institution partners with access to capabilities traditionally reserved for large financial institutions. By integrating modern capital markets infrastructure, Agora continues to expand how auto loan assets can connect with investors while preserving the simplicity, consistency, and alignment that dealers value in the AgoraCapital program.

The collaboration with Figure allows auto loans originated through the Agora ecosystem to be introduced to modern capital markets as tokenized real-world assets. This expands how institutional and digital-native investors can participate in consumer credit while maintaining the simplicity for dealers and financial institutions that underpins the platform.

For dealers, the benefit is straightforward: a program designed to evolve alongside the broader financial markets while continuing to support profitable growth.

Bringing Auto Finance to Modern Capital Markets

Figure has established itself as a pioneer in blockchain-based capital markets infrastructure, enabling traditionally illiquid financial assets to be distributed more efficiently and transparently.

Through this collaboration, Agora will leverage Figure’s platform to expand how auto loan assets connect with capital markets, while Figure will not fund dealers directly and will have no direct relationship with dealerships.

“Blockchain-enabled capital markets are not a replacement for traditional funding sources, they are an expansion of what’s possible,” said Chris Barry, Chief Revenue Officer at Agora Data. “By integrating modern market access with the platform we’ve built for dealers, we’re continuing to expand the tools available to help them originate and grow.”

“Agora has consistently pushed the auto finance industry forward in ways that benefit dealers,” said Todd Stevens, Chief Capital Officer of Figure Technologies. “By connecting auto loan assets with modern capital markets infrastructure, this collaboration opens new pathways for investor participation while supporting continued growth within the industry.”

Advancing the Future of Dealer-Driven Auto Finance

Agora has consistently challenged traditional auto finance models in pursuit of better outcomes for dealers and their customers. The company was the first to crowdsource securitization for auto assets and is now among the first to introduce tokenized auto loans to blockchain-based capital markets infrastructure.

By combining dealer-driven originations with expanding access to modern capital markets, Agora continues to advance a platform designed to deliver long-term growth and opportunity for the dealers and financial institutions it serves.

The platform is expected to begin onboarding assets this month.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a leading non-prime auto fintech innovator transforming access to capital across the automotive finance ecosystem. Through advanced AI-driven analytics, credit modeling, and capital markets expertise, Agora empowers loan originators to improve portfolio performance, unlock capital, and scale responsibly. Backed by deep automotive roots, Agora has delivered multiple industry firsts, including the industry’s first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020, and continues to pioneer innovative structured finance and funding solutions for auto dealers, financial institutions, and investors through embedded finance products. Agora drives greater efficiency, transparency, and long-term performance in non-prime auto finance. For more information, visit www.agoradata.com or call 1-877-592-4672.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 250 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $22 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued by a tokenized face-amount certificate company, which is a type of registered investment company.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P and Moody’s, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .