Gentherm Announces Participation in Upcoming Roth Conference

NOVI, Mich., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California. Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be hosting investors on Monday, March 23, 2026 and Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website.

