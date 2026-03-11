Funnel becomes the fastest multifamily software company to reach $50 million in annual revenue

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funnel , the proven CRM and agentic AI platform for multifamily operators and managers, today announced achieving $50 million in annual revenue, reaching the milestone faster than any other software or AI company in multifamily history.

This milestone reflects a broader shift in multifamily: Centralization and specialization are no longer experiments; they’re the default modern operating model. Most proptech solutions were built for a different era, with a data architecture focused on properties as the source of truth, making centralization impossible to achieve. Funnel’s platform was built for this moment, with renter-centric® data architecture, enabling connected workflows for teams wherever they work. Funnel built agentic AI to handle repeatable workflows with clear guardrails and visibility, so onsite and centralized teams can focus on the moments that actually require judgment and care. That means efficiencies for operators; bigger, better careers for teams; and a renter experience that feels responsive, accountable, and human from first inquiry to move-in through renewal.

“Reaching $50 million in annual revenue matters because it reflects operator validation at scale. You get there when operators standardize across the portfolio, renew year after year, and trust the platform with the workflows that run their business,” said John Helm, Founder and Partner, RET Ventures. “At RET Ventures, we invest on behalf of many of the leading and largest owners, operators, and third-party managers. Our network pressure tests whether a technology actually makes a difference to operations, and informs product growth. This milestone is a strong signal that the market is choosing solutions that support people and improve execution at scale.”

Funnel’s people-first approach to AI, data architecture, and enterprise partnership empowers operators to scale consistency while protecting the moments that demand human insight. Renting is one of the most financially and emotionally weighty decisions one-third of Americans make, because where you live impacts everything from health, to income, to safety, and every facet of your life.

“Camden has long been a development partner for proptech companies because we’re a tech-forward REIT that cares deeply about people and creating an exceptional renter and team experience,” said Kristy Simonette, Senior Vice President – Strategic Services and Chief Information Officer, Camden Property Trust, a publicly traded REIT and 16th on the 2025 NMHC Top 50 Owners list. “That’s why we worked closely with Funnel as they built their AI product, bringing an operator’s lens to what it takes for AI to perform at a human-first portfolio scale. Funnel built it with the belief that the best technology in multifamily doesn’t replace people—it makes great teams more effective—grounded in clear workflows, configurability to operate how best suits your business, and transparency across the customer journey. Watching them reach $50 million reinforces what we’ve seen firsthand: operators want one system they can trust, built for the next decade of operations.”

“$50 million is a shared milestone for Funnel and for the partners who took the leap with us early and believed we could build something transformational for their operations, teams, and their renters,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. “I’m proud of the Funnel team for building the product the right way, with real respect for the complexity of this industry and the people doing the work every day. And I’m grateful to a multifamily industry that’s making something clear: even in an AI world, the winners will be the companies that use technology to elevate humans, protect trust, and make renting feel more personal, not less.”

Funnel provides a win for three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel’s proven agentic AI and CRM platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

