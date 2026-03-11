Taxie Lambert of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Named to Pensacola’s Top 100 Power List and Finalist for Scarlett Magazine’s Woman of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taxie Lambert, Administrative Director/Paralegal at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa and founder of the 4EVR DEZ Foundation , has been named to the Top 100 Power List by Inweekly and selected as a Top 3 finalist for Woman of the Year by Scarlett Magazine , recognizing her growing impact as an advocate for young women and families across the Pensacola community.

The Inweekly Power List is an annual ranking of the 100 most influential people in Pensacola and Escambia County, highlighting leaders in business, politics, and community development who are helping shape the future of the region.

Lambert’s advocacy work focuses on empowering young girls and raising awareness about teen dating violence across Northwest Florida. Through the 4EVR DEZ Foundation —named in honor of her late daughter—Lambert leads initiatives designed to build confidence, self-esteem, and opportunity for teenage girls.

One of the organization’s flagship initiatives, Project Formal, provides free formal dresses to girls in under-resourced communities so they can attend milestone school events such as proms and formal dances.

“A formal dress goes beyond fabric and thread,” Lambert said. “For many girls, it becomes a stepping stone to understanding their worth and feeling a sense of belonging.”

Through Project Formal, Lambert has helped provide more than 1,113 students with free formal wear, ensuring financial barriers do not prevent girls from participating in meaningful school experiences.

Lambert also created Project Period, an initiative addressing period poverty by placing emergency feminine hygiene packs in schools throughout Northwest Florida. The program has distributed more than 1,150 emergency packs, helping girls stay in school and maintain consistent attendance during their menstrual cycles.

“Taxie’s strength and compassion have turned unimaginable loss into a mission that is changing lives,” said Troy A. Rafferty , shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. “Her work empowers young women in our community while giving them confidence, dignity, and hope for the future. We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our firm.”

Lambert also regularly speaks to mothers grieving the loss of a child and to young women about recognizing the warning signs of dating violence while promoting prevention strategies and self-empowerment.

About Taxie Lambert

Taxie Lambert is the founder of the 4EVR DEZ Foundation and serves as Administrative Director/Paralegal in Pensacola at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa . An advocate for teen dating violence prevention, Lambert holds an undergraduate degree in education from University of West Florida. After surviving a decade-long domestic violence relationship and losing her first-born daughter, Desirea, to an act of domestic violence, Lambert dedicated her life to helping other young women avoid similar tragedies. Through the 4EVR DEZ Foundation and its initiatives, Project Formal and Project Period, she works to empower teenage girls with confidence, resources, and opportunities. To date, her programs have provided more than 600 students with free formal wear and distributed over 1,000 feminine emergency packs in Northwest Florida schools.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: natasha@pbglaw.com

Agency Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

Email: bridget@amplifylaw.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80c6e3ef-2208-4659-a064-e826d71a7402