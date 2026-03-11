Finland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 24 Existing Data Centers, 41 Upcoming Data Centers, and 35 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Finland's upcoming data center developments are expected to deliver more rack capacity than is currently installed, indicating strong future growth. Helsinki is the leading data center hub in Finland, hosting the highest number of existing and planned facilities in the country.
Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 5GW, led by Bitzero Holdins, DayOne, FCDC Corp, and Pure DC. Major operators and investors - including Microsoft, Google, TikTok, atNorth, XTX Markets, and DayOne - are developing large campuses and hyperscale facilities.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Finland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 41 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Espoo, Forssa, Hameenlinna, Hamina, Heinola, Helsinki, Isojoki, Kajaani, Kemi, Keuruu, Kirkkonummen, Kouvola, Kitee, Kuhmo, Lahti, Lapland, Lappeenranta, Lohja, Merikarvia, Mikkeli, Naarajarvi, Oulu, Pori, Phyajarvi, Phyajoki, Rautalampi, Seinajoki, Tampere, Turku, Ulivia, Vantaa, Varkaus, Vihti.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (24 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (41 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Finland Data Center Market Database
- Microsoft
- atNorth
- Polarnode
- XTX Markets
- DayOne
- Hyperco
- Verne
- QTS
- Regant Oy
- Arcem
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
- Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia
- FCDC Corp
- Asia Pacific Land
- Tiktok (Hyperco)
- CompassForge Ventures
- Telia Group
- Ficolo
- Equinix
- Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
- Elisa
- Datalahti
- Mediam
- Hetzner Online
- Digita
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Creanova Datacenter
- Scale42
- Solano
- Bilt Technology
- Pure DC
- Bitzero Holdings
- Compute Nordic
- DayOne
