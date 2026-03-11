Finland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report and Database 2026: Detailed Analysis of 24 Existing Data Centers, 41 Upcoming Data Centers, and 35 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland's upcoming data center developments are expected to deliver more rack capacity than is currently installed, indicating strong future growth. Helsinki is the leading data center hub in Finland, hosting the highest number of existing and planned facilities in the country.

Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 5GW, led by Bitzero Holdins, DayOne, FCDC Corp, and Pure DC. Major operators and investors - including Microsoft, Google, TikTok, atNorth, XTX Markets, and DayOne - are developing large campuses and hyperscale facilities.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Finland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 24 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 41 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Espoo, Forssa, Hameenlinna, Hamina, Heinola, Helsinki, Isojoki, Kajaani, Kemi, Keuruu, Kirkkonummen, Kouvola, Kitee, Kuhmo, Lahti, Lapland, Lappeenranta, Lohja, Merikarvia, Mikkeli, Naarajarvi, Oulu, Pori, Phyajarvi, Phyajoki, Rautalampi, Seinajoki, Tampere, Turku, Ulivia, Vantaa, Varkaus, Vihti.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (24 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (41 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Finland Data Center Market Database

Microsoft

atNorth

Polarnode

XTX Markets

DayOne

Hyperco

Verne

QTS

Regant Oy

Arcem

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia

FCDC Corp

Asia Pacific Land

Tiktok (Hyperco)

CompassForge Ventures

Google

Telia Group

Ficolo

Equinix

Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)

Elisa

Datalahti

Mediam

Hetzner Online

Digita

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Creanova Datacenter

Scale42

Solano

Bilt Technology

Pure DC

Bitzero Holdings

Compute Nordic

DayOne

