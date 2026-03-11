Adrian Launches Pickup Cargo Solutions, Announces New CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adrian , a market leader in cargo management solutions for commercial vans and pickup trucks, today unveiled an expanded line of pickup truck cargo solutions at Work Truck Week 2026. The company also announced that Marc Jackson, current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

New Pickup Truck Cargo Solutions

Adrian’s first product launch, the Open Bed Service Truck system, meets or exceeds the storage capacity of a standard 8-foot service body, with everything positioned within arm's reach for grab-and-go convenience. The fully modular system is customizable for specific trade needs and available with Adrian's 5-day lead time.

The second product launch, the Roll-Up Door, offers a solution for tight spaces where traditional barn doors create safety concerns or won't fully open. It provides better water protection and security than traditional options, and it completes Adrian's cap lineup alongside the hatch door and barn door.

"These new solutions solidify our position as a one-stop shop for pickup upfitting, allowing skilled tradespeople to customize their pickup trucks without stepping up to a larger service vehicle," said Mike Filipiak, Director of Engineering at Adrian. "The pickup upfit market is roughly twice the size of the van market, so this represents a significant opportunity for Adrian to delight more customers."

New CEO Takes the Helm

Adrian also announced that Marc Jackson is succeeding Don DeLong as Chief Executive Officer. Jackson has served Adrian for more than 30 years in roles including Vice President of Operations, General Manager of the Kansas City facility, and most recently, Chief Operating Officer.

"Over the next five years, we'll focus on several initiatives to elevate the customer experience and position Adrian for long-term success, including scaling our production capacity and modernizing our company," said Jackson. “I’m excited to follow in Don’s footsteps and lead Adrian into its next chapter of growth.”

Under Jackson's leadership, Adrian will embark on its largest expansion in company history, nearly doubling its Adrian, Michigan production facility to 245,000 square feet, doubling warehouse capacity to 87,000 square feet, and doubling its Kansas City installation facility to 60,000 square feet. Collectively, these investments will allow Adrian to serve more customers while maintaining the speed, quality, and reliability they expect.

Adrian’s new pickup cargo solutions are on display at Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis, IN, March 10 - 13, at booth # 4905. For more information, visit Adrian.com .

Members of the media can obtain additional photos, b-roll, and product fact sheets in our online media kit .



About Adrian

Adrian provides cargo management solutions and vehicle upfitting. With more than 70 years in business and over 1 million units upfitted, Adrian leads the industry with cutting-edge solutions made in the USA. Customers include trade professionals in HVAC, telecommunications, parcel delivery, plumbing, electrical, construction, and building trades. For more information, visit Adrian.com .

