Zomee Celebrates National Working Moms’ Day by Giving Away 1,000 Breast Pumps to Support Moms Returning to the Office

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies continue to return to the office along with moms coming back from maternity leave, many nursing and pumping moms are once again adjusting to a new routine that includes trying to manage milk supply, transporting equipment, and balancing professional responsibilities with their commitment to their families. Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, is stepping in to help by launching a nationwide initiative in honor of National Working Moms Day (March 12) to surprise and delight 1,000 working mothers with a new pump. The effort aims to equip working moms with Zomee’s award-winning, portable pumps, as they share their real, authentic stories about what pumping means to them.

"We believe no mother should have to choose between her career and her breastfeeding journey," said Dina Shanowitz, Founder and CEO of Zomee. "National Working Moms' Day is a powerful reminder of the pressures and juggling act working moms face every day. Our goal is to help moms get the tools they need to thrive both professionally and personally, so that returning to the office feels like a transition, not a sacrifice."

Two Pumps, One Busy Mom

According to an independent survey commissioned by Zomee*, more than half (55%) of nursing moms report owning two breast pumps, typically keeping one at home and one at the office or for on-the-go use. While insurance may cover a primary pump, a second pump is rarely covered, leaving moms to purchase one out of pocket. Zomee has worked to address both needs as its wearable, portable pumps are designed with flexibility, discretion, and convenience in mind, making them a natural fit for busy working moms, and with all models priced under $200, they're financially more accessible, too.

How to Receive a Free Zomee Breast Pump

Starting on Working Moms Day on March 12, Zomee will launch its initiative to give away 1,000 of its breast pumps to deserving working moms. Recipients will receive a free (pump and shipping included) Zomee Mother’s Nature W1 , Zomee Fit , Zomee Z2 or Zomee Z1 at random.

To be considered, moms simply need to take the following steps to enter:

Complete this Google Form also located in the link-in-bio on Zomee’s social channels

also located in the link-in-bio on Zomee’s social channels Follow Zomee on TikTok (@zomee.pump)

Post a short video* on TikTok, tagging @zomee.pump and using the campaign hashtag - #ZomeeWorkingMoms. Topics can include: What has been your biggest challenge returning to work as a pumping mom? What does pumping empower you to do? What does pumping mean to you as a working mom?





The application window will remain open through April 12, or while supplies last.

Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.

The Mom Line™ The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom Line™ , a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered, and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit Promise™ A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise . If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.





Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

*Zomee conducted an independent survey of more than 800 nursing mothers February-March 2026.

**Videos only serve as a form of entry.

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother’s Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com