Amplia Therapeutics to Present at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 12th

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF), ("Amplia" or the "Company"), focused on the development of drugs for pancreatic cancer, today announced that CEO and Managing Director Dr. Chris Burns, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 12th (US time)/March 13th (AU time), 2026.

DATE: March 12th (US)/ March 13th (AU)

TIME: 3:30 – 4:00 pm US EDT; 6:30 – 7:00 am AEDT

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time.

Recent Company Highlights

Updated ORR of 42% and mPFS of 7.7 mo in ACCENT trial of narmafotinib in metastatic pancreatic cancer

Opening of US sites in second pancreatic cancer trial

Alignment with FDA on structure of planned registrational Phase 2b/3 trial

Compelling preclinical data highlighting clinical potential of narmafotinib combination with kRAS inhibitors in pancreatic and other cancers

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumors. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has already achieved its primary endpoint in achieving a confirmed response rate of 35%, superior to 23% reported in the benchmark MPACT study for gemcitabine and Abraxane alone. An interim median PFS of 7.7 months has also been reported. A second trial – AMPLICITY – has recently opened and is being run under an IND at sites in Australia and the US, investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.

