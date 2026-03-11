Portugal Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report and Database 2026: Detailed Coverage of 13 Major Operators/Investors, 14 Existing Data Centers, and 11 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portugal hosts around 14 existing data centers, with Lisbon dominating the region. Lisbon also dominates the upcoming data center market with the major share of total capacity. Start Campus, Portugal Telecom (Altice) and Equinix rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Portugal.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS



This database (Excel) product covers Portugal's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 14 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abrantes, Covilha, Ermesinde, Guimaraes, Lagoa, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (14 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Portugal Data Center Market Database

Atlas Edge

Claranet

DECSIS

EDC One

Equinix

Merlin Properties + Edged Energy

NOS

FF Ventures

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

REN

Start Campus

Templus

