John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate expands into Punta Gorda with acquisition of Walker Realty Group

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, Southwest Florida’s leading real estate brokerage for the last five years*, is expanding its Southwest Florida footprint with the acquisition of Walker Realty Group, a respected Punta Gorda brokerage. The acquisition, which officially closed on February 27, 2026, marks a strategic step in the company’s continued growth across the region.

Walker Realty Group brings a team of 11 agents, including founder Leanne Walker, who will remain with the firm. The Punta Gorda office, located at 110 Sullivan St., will be led by Roger Morris, a veteran Charlotte County broker with extensive local experience.

“This marks an important step as we establish John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate’s presence in Charlotte County," said Morris. "By building on Walker Realty Group’s existing office and local relationships, we’re creating a strong foundation to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Punta Gorda market."

The acquisition enhances John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate’s mission to provide customers with experienced, locally knowledgeable real estate professionals and supports the firm’s continued expansion in key Southwest Florida markets. The multibillion-dollar company, which joined the Christie’s International Real Estate network in late 2022, is 100 percent owned by the founding Wood family, including Chief Executive Officer Phil Wood, President Corey McCloskey and Vice President of Compliance Nikki Wood.

"Walker Realty Group has established a strong presence in Punta Gorda," said McCloskey. "This acquisition strengthens our reach in Charlotte County and supports our continued growth across Southwest Florida."

Through its collaboration with Christie’s International Real Estate, John R. Wood offers customers global visibility, an international referral network and modern marketing strategies designed specifically for luxury properties.

About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate

Founded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the leading firm in market share across Collier and Lee counties. With 20 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff, the company combines more than 65 years of local expertise with global reach. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com .

*In 2025, John R. Wood Properties surpassed all Southwest Florida real estate brokerages in closed residential sales volume in the combined Lee and Collier County market, based on information from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service (SWFLA MLS) for 1/1/2025 through 12/31/2025.