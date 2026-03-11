Snail Games Kicks Off GDC 2026 with New Game Updates and Announcements

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, hosted an invite-only event during the Game Developers Conference (GDC), offering media and industry partners an early look at upcoming gaming content, major milestones, and new projects. The private showcase featured new trailers, live developer discussions, and multiple franchise updates across the Company’s robust gaming pipeline portfolio.

The event kicked off by highlighting the steady cadence of new content coming to the ARK franchise. Studio Wildcard’s Jeremy Stieglitz introduced PixARK Worlds, a new title in development by Studio Sirens and Snail Games, created with guidance from Studio Wildcard, featuring revolutionary user-generated content designed to expand the ARK universe onto the Nintendo Switch 2. Stieglitz also revealed details about ARK: Survival Ascended content coming this year including ARK: Bob’s True Tales: Tides of Fortune (June), focused on physical sailing ships across a vast ocean world, ARK: Dragontopia (December), and a custom ARK World Creator (May) for consoles, while outlining continued franchise growth plans heading into 2027. Meanwhile, Studio Sirens’ Matt Kohl debuted an event-exclusive trailer for ARK: Survival of the Fittest, offering a renewed look at its standalone competitive esport-style gameplay.

The upcoming internally developed open-universe space survival RPG and AAA title, For The Stars , revealed an event exclusive trailer, providing a deeper look at its open-universe exploration, player-driven research systems, and evolving frontier civilization themes. Attendees were given a glimpse into the game’s expanding scope and ambitious world-building vision through a new trailer and early concept art.

Snail Games also unveiled a brand-new indie title, Gobby Gang , now available to wishlist on Steam. The reveal included a first-look trailer introducing the game’s distinct personality and cooperative chaos-driven gameplay.

Medieval survival strategy title Bellwright celebrated surpassing 1 million units sold, marking a major milestone on its path toward full 1.0 release and planned console port to Xbox and PlayStation. The game’s Creative Director and Project Lead, Florian “Chadz” Hofreither reflected on the journey through Early Access, emphasizing community feedback as a central force in shaping the game’s progression and long-term roadmap.

Meanwhile, Echoes of Elysium will be at the Snail booth #1238 celebrating its Early Access Steam launch from earlier this year. Developers will be discussing how player feedback has directly influenced feature prioritization, balance updates, and long-term design decisions.

Additionally, Snail Games highlighted its Interactive Films initiative, an innovative publishing model that repurposes high-engagement vertical narrative content into fully interactive RPG Full Motion Video experiences. The approach bridges digital storytelling formats with gameplay interactivity, positioning the project at the forefront of hybrid entertainment.

The GDC event reflects Snail Games’ continued investment in long-term franchise growth, indie innovation, and new media experimentation reinforcing its commitment to evolving alongside players and the broader interactive entertainment landscape.

Developers for all previously mentioned titles will be available for interviews at the GDC 2026 Expo floor, at Booth #1238. For press interested in scheduling an interview, please reach out to press@snailgamesusa.com .

For creators interested in collaborating please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

