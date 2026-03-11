ARKO Corp. Announces Launch of New fas REWARDS® Mobile App, Enhancing Customer Savings and Loyalty Experience

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, announces the launch of its new fas REWARDS® mobile app, a major advancement in the ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience and strengthening its nationwide loyalty platform.

The redesigned fas REWARDS® app, launching March 11, introduces a streamlined, more intuitive experience that puts personalized offers, rewards, and fuel savings front and center. Built to scale across ARKO’s multi‑brand footprint, the app makes it easier than ever for customers to earn and redeem both fas BUCKS and fuel cents off while providing a flexible digital foundation that supports ARKO’s long‑term loyalty and engagement strategy.

“The launch of our new fas REWARDS® app represents a major step in how we’re continuing to innovate for our customers,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. “We’re focused on delivering meaningful value, convenience, and simplicity across every interaction — in our stores, at the pump, and now in a more powerful mobile experience. This new app strengthens fas REWARDS® as a key driver of engagement, savings, and everyday value for the customers we serve every day.”

The new fas REWARDS® app is designed to deliver a seamless digital experience that makes it easier for customers to access savings, track rewards, and redeem fuel discounts. Members also benefit from in‑app–exclusive offers and new gamification features that allow users to play in‑app games for chances to redeem items from a catalog of offers — adding a fun, interactive component to the loyalty experience.

“Loyalty is at the center of how we serve our customers, and this new app strengthens that commitment,” said Michael Bloom, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at ARKO Corp. “With personalized deals, easier access to savings, and a more intuitive experience, we’re giving our fas REWARDS® members more ways to save every time they shop with us.”

The enhanced fas REWARDS® app includes a wide range of new and improved features:

A more intuitive user experience, with savings and rewards front and center

Simplified enrollment, making it easier for customers to join fas REWARDS ®

Live fuel prices at every ARKO location, including a view of the customer’s personalized member price based on their earned rewards.

Gamification, featuring 16 fun in‑app games and a redeemable offers catalog

Geo‑fenced food, alcohol, and tobacco offers available at the store nearest the user

Personalized offers tailored to shopping habits and preferences

Streamlined access to points, rewards, and fuel discounts

Mobile payment functionality, enabling faster and more secure checkout

An Associate Hub, giving ARKO employees a direct channel for updates, training materials, and key initiatives



Developed on the Rovertown mobile app platform, the new fas REWARDS® app provides ARKO with a flexible, scalable foundation for continued innovation. This platform enables the Company to introduce new capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and evolve the digital experience as customer expectations change.

The new fas REWARDS® app is available for download now on iOS and Android and works at all below locations.

For more information, visit www.fasrewards.com.

















About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp., which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; the success of the Company's transformation plan, including the dealerization of retail stores; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Jordan Mann ARKO Corp.

investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ARKO@elevate-ir.com