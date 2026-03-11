EnBW International Finance B.V. : Annual Report 2025

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for the Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 has been filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

https://www.enbw.com/media/downloadcenter/annual-financial-statement-of-enbw-international-finance-b-v/annual-report-2025-enbw-international-finance-b-v.pdf