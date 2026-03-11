North Texas Food Bank Opens Registration for 2026 Summer Kids Camp Focused on Fighting Hunger

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is bringing back its popular summer Kids Day Camp for a fourth year, inviting children ages 8–11 to spend a day learning how they can help neighbors facing hunger.

Held on select Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, 3677 Mapleshade Lane in Plano, the weekly camp is built to help young participants better understand food insecurity while giving them meaningful ways to get involved.

Throughout the day, campers participate in engaging, age-appropriate activities that foster empathy, teamwork, and problem-solving. The experience includes a behind-the-scenes look at the Perot Family Campus, along with interactive lessons centered on food sourcing, gardening, and nutrition. Each session also features a hands-on volunteer project where campers help assemble food kits for families across North Texas.

During the camp, participants will participate in interactive activities designed to foster empathy, learning, and action regarding hunger in their communities. Campers will get a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they’ll engage in fun and educational experiences related to food, gardening, and nutrition. They will also participate in a hands-on volunteer project, helping to pack food kits for local families facing hunger.

Eight camp sessions are available this summer:

June 1, 2026

June 8, 2026

June 15, 2026

June 22, 2026

July 13, 2026

July 20, 2026

July 27, 2026

August 3, 2026

"At the North Texas Food Bank, we believe that addressing hunger requires the involvement of everyone, including the next generation," said Cassie Collins, Director of Community Engagement for NTFB. "Kids Camp is a wonderful way to start building a future of hunger warriors ready to make a difference."

The $35 registration fee per child helps provide 105 nutritious meals to children in North Texas experiencing hunger. While a snack will be provided, campers are asked to bring their own lunch. Children may only attend one session during the summer, and each session is limited to 30 spots. Families registering more than one child should complete a separate form for each participant.

To sign up for Kids Camp, please visit www.ntfb.org/kidscamp.

For more information on being a sponsor for this educational experience, please email corporate@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments