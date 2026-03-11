ProvenBI LAKEiQ™, an AI-Ready Microsoft Fabric Accelerator, Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy LAKEiQ through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

PARKER, Colo., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvenBI, a data innovation partner specializing in modern, AI-ready data platforms, today announced the availability of LAKEiQ in Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. ProvenBI’s customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

LAKEiQ delivers a scalable, governance-driven lakehouse architecture that supports automated ingestion pipelines, embedded governance controls, and reusable semantic models. Architected to be deployed in weeks rather than months, LAKEiQ enables organizations to accelerate advanced analytics, operational insights, and AI-driven intelligence.

The LAKEiQ Marketplace offer deploys the core Microsoft Fabric infrastructure and governance framework required to support enterprise analytics. Organizations can then extend the platform with additional data integrations, pipelines, and analytics solutions delivered by ProvenBI through the Marketplace.

“With LAKEiQ, we’re assisting organizations in transforming disconnected, hard-to-manage data into clear, trusted insights,” said John Bybee, VP, Client Strategy at ProvenBI. “The problem isn’t a lack of data — it’s a lack of clarity. LAKEiQ provides a scalable, modern foundation that enables teams to make smarter decisions, move faster, reduce risk, and prepare for AI-driven innovation.”

“LAKEiQ simplifies how modern data platforms are architected and managed,” said Charles Young, VP, Architecture and Engineering, ProvenBI. “It brings together data from multiple systems, ensures it remains accurate and secure, and structures it so teams can confidently use it for reporting, analytics, and AI initiatives. By reducing technical complexity behind the scenes, LAKEiQ assists organizations in moving faster, spending less time fixing data and more time creating value from it.”

“We’re pleased to welcome ProvenBI to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Architected to scale with Microsoft Fabric and support Power BI and enterprise AI scenarios, LAKEiQ provides a foundation for analytics, automation, and enterprise innovation.

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives.

About ProvenBI

ProvenBI is a data innovation partner that architects and delivers modern, AI-ready data platforms that unify data, accelerate analytics, and drive measurable business outcomes. ProvenBI tailors its services and solutions to each client’s environment, industry, and growth objectives, working across complex technical landscapes to integrate data and enable analytics, automation, and AI aligned with real business needs. By combining strong architecture, built-in governance, and practical execution, ProvenBI ensures data platforms are scalable, trusted, and built for long-term success.

