Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Expands to San Antonio, Launching Endometriosis Center of Excellence

San Antonio, TX, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) today annouced a new Endometriosis Center of Excellence in San Antonio, expanding access to specialized surgical and multidisciplinary care for patients across South Texas.

Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 8 women and people assigned female at birth, yet patients often wait 7 to 10 years for diagnosis, frequently cycling through fragmented treatments and multiple surgeries without lasting relief.



In Texas alone, an estimated 2 million women are living with the condition, highlighting the urgent need for specialized care.

PRM’s San Antonio expansion aims to close this gap through an integrated care model designed to address the full spectrum of endometriosis treatment — from surgical intervention to long-term pain management.

“As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how often patients with pelvic pain are dismissed or told their symptoms are normal,” said Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. “Our mission at PRM is to acknowledge women’s pain, advocate for patients who have been suffering without answers, and deliver specialized care that treats the underlying causes. Expanding into San Antonio allows more patients across South Texas to access the comprehensive care they deserve.”

The expansion also aligns with PRM’s national awareness campaign, “End the Pattern with PRM,” which challenges the long-standing normalization of women’s pain and calls attention to the cycle many patients experience — years of symptoms, delayed diagnosis, and fragmented care.

PRM’s Centers of Excellence provide integrated care across the full continuum of endometriosis management, including surgical excision by fellowship-trained specialists alongside non-surgical pelvic pain treatments designed to address inflammation, pelvic floor dysfunction, and related conditions.

In April, fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon Dr. Sonia Koshy will join PRM’s San Antonio Center of Excellence, bringing extensive expertise in the treatment of endometriosis, pelvic pain, and complex gynecologic conditions.

Dr. Koshy, a Texas native, is known for her patient-centered approach, beginning with careful listening to understand each patient’s symptoms, goals, and experience before developing an individualized treatment plan. She utilizes detailed pain mapping exams and advanced imaging to guide care and collaborates with multidisciplinary specialists when endometriosis affects multiple organ systems.

When surgery is appropriate, Dr. Koshy works closely with patients to create a comprehensive treatment plan that aligns with their fertility goals and supports recovery through thoughtful pre-operative preparation, surgical care, and long-term management.

PRM’s proprietary PRM Protocol™ will also be offered at the San Antonio location. The PRM Protocol™ is a non-surgical treatment series designed to address inflammation, pelvic floor dysfunction, and long-term recovery for pelvic pain patients.

The San Antonio Center of Excellence will serve patients across South Texas, working closely with OB-GYNs, pelvic floor physical therapists, fertility specialists, and primary care providers to strengthen referral networks and improve access to coordinated care.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is a national physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain, a condition affecting approximately 25% of women. Founded in 2017, PRM’s mission is to acknowledge, advocate for, and treat pelvic pain with the seriousness it deserves.

Through its proprietary PRM Protocol™, a non-surgical treatment series designed to relieve pain associated with conditions such as endometriosis and pelvic floor dysfunction, PRM delivers comprehensive care addressing both structural and neuromuscular contributors to pelvic pain.

Through its Centers of Excellence and national awareness efforts, PRM is working to transform how pelvic pain is recognized and treated in the United States — helping patients end the pattern of dismissed pain and delayed care.

