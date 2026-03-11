MACOM to Showcase Innovative Connectivity Solutions at OFC 2026

LOWELL, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will participate in OFC 2026, taking place March 17–19, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. MACOM will exhibit at Booth 1227, showcasing a broad portfolio of advanced photonics, optoelectronic and copper interconnect solutions supporting AI scale-up and scale-out architectures, cloud infrastructure and access networks.

Demonstrations at Booth 1227 will include:

3.2 Terabit Optical Transmit Solutions: Preview MACOM’s capabilities to support next generation 400G per lane Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) transmission over single mode fiber (SMF).

1.6 Terabit Solutions: Experience MACOM's comprehensive 200G per lane ecosystem in a live demo consisting of retimed optics, low power Active Copper Cable (ACC) and Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) solutions supporting 1.6T links, featuring leading module and cable manufacturers, in a 102.4T switch ecosystem.

PCIe 6.0 and 7.0 Solutions: Learn how MACOM's portfolio of copper and optical PCIe solutions can help to support higher data throughput and lower latency in longer reach applications.

800G LR2 Module: Showing MACOM's latest generation, ultra-low power Coherent Lite solutions for campus and scale across applications. This demonstration will feature module to module data transmission using high performance transceivers from leading vendors supporting data rate of 800 Gbps.

Continuous Wave (CW) Laser for 800 Gigabit and 1.6 Terabit Modules: Learn about MACOM's latest advancements in 75 mW and 100 mW CW laser technology in an 800G OSFP 2xFR4 demonstration.

Onboard Equalization: Discover how onboard equalizers can help high-speed signals compensate for lossy PCB to improve signal integrity (SI) for 200G per lane and beyond data rates. OBE can help compensate for signal reflections, dielectric loss, and skin effect loss to extend trace reach and density in data center and HPC applications.

Optical Components: Explore a wide range of optical components for outside of the data center, including fronthaul, LiDAR for automotive and robotics applications.



MACOM technical staff will be available throughout OFC 2026 to discuss application requirements, system architectures and roadmap alignment. For more information or to schedule a meeting during OFC 2026, visit https://www.macom.com.

OFC 2026 Information:

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California Date/Time: Tuesday, March 17: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com