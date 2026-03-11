Belgium Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Coverage of 21 Major Operators/Investors, 36 Existing Data Centers, and 3 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Belgium hosts around 36 existing data centers with most of the existing Rack capacity concentrated around Brussels. The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads.
KEVLINX, Digital Realty, Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market. Global tech firms are accelerating investment in Belgium's data center landscape, including the Hyperscale Entry.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
This database (Excel) product covers Belgium's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 36 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Farciennes, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (36 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (3 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market Database
- AlphaCloud
- AtlasEdge
- Ark Data Centers
- BICS
- Cegeka
- Datacenter United
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Etix Everywhere
- KEVLINX
- LCL
- Lumen Technologies
- NetTech DC
- nLighten
- NRB
- Orange Business Services
- Penta Infra
- Proximus Datacenter
- Smals
- Unix-Solutions
- Zayo Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48jcjq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.