Belgium Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Coverage of 21 Major Operators/Investors, 36 Existing Data Centers, and 3 Upcoming Data Centers

Explore Belgium's dynamic data center market with our comprehensive database, covering 36 existing and 3 upcoming facilities across key locations such as Brussels, Antwerp, and Wallonia. Get insights into current and future white-floor space, IT load capacity for 2025-2029, and retail/wholesale colocation pricing. Key operators like KEVLINX and Digital Realty lead the market as global tech firms expand investments, boosting digital infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and strategic advisors seeking data-driven market intelligence.

Dublin, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Belgium hosts around 36 existing data centers with most of the existing Rack capacity concentrated around Brussels. The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads.

KEVLINX, Digital Realty, Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market. Global tech firms are accelerating investment in Belgium's data center landscape, including the Hyperscale Entry.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Belgium's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 36 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Farciennes, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (36 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (3 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market Database

  • AlphaCloud
  • AtlasEdge
  • Ark Data Centers
  • BICS
  • Cegeka
  • Datacenter United
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etix Everywhere
  • KEVLINX
  • LCL
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NetTech DC
  • nLighten
  • NRB
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Proximus Datacenter
  • Smals
  • Unix-Solutions
  • Zayo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48jcjq

