Belgium Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2026: Detailed Coverage of 21 Major Operators/Investors, 36 Existing Data Centers, and 3 Upcoming Data Centers

Belgium hosts around 36 existing data centers with most of the existing Rack capacity concentrated around Brussels. The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads.

KEVLINX, Digital Realty, Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market. Global tech firms are accelerating investment in Belgium's data center landscape, including the Hyperscale Entry.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS



This database (Excel) product covers Belgium's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 36 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Farciennes, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (36 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (3 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market Database

AlphaCloud

AtlasEdge

Ark Data Centers

BICS

Cegeka

Datacenter United

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Etix Everywhere

KEVLINX

LCL

Lumen Technologies

NetTech DC

nLighten

NRB

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Proximus Datacenter

Smals

Unix-Solutions

Zayo Group

