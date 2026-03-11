DAP Expands Spray Foam Innovation Beyond the Home with New Insulating Black Foam with Wide-Spray Applicator

BALTIMORE, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAP, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is expanding its groundbreaking Wall & Cavity Foam line with the introduction of Black Foam with Wide-Spray Applicator. Building on the success of the original Wall & Cavity Foam, this new formula provides similar sealing and insulating performance as the original formula, now in a sleek black finish designed to resist UV damage and eliminate the need for painting over exposed foam.

“Using feedback from professionals and DIYers, we saw the need for a foam that not only performs but also has aesthetic appeal in exposed applications,” said Dana Chin, Senior Product Manager at DAP. “With Black Foam, users get a versatile spray foam solution that seals, insulates and blends into outdoor and specialty projects.”

Like DAP’s Wall & Cavity Foam, Black Foam sprays in a broadcast pattern similar to two-component systems in an easy-to-use one-component solution that is always on ratio. The patent-pending wide-spray applicator provides up to a 6-inch spray width, making it ideal for larger cavity fills and surface applications.

UV- and weather-resistant, Black Foam resists discoloring and degrading when exposed outdoors, making it exceptionally durable for long-term use. The formula air-seals and insulates to help reduce drafts and energy loss. It is Class A fire rated, and its high closed-cell content ensures strength, durability, and outstanding insulating performance. In addition, Black Foam provides effective sound dampening, helping reduce noise transfer.

Designed for both professionals and DIYers alike, Black Foam is suited for a wide range of projects, from RV repairs to hunting blinds*, farming structures*, marine and automotive applications, and set design, among other uses.

“Black Foam solves one of the biggest challenges for builders and DIYers: delivering exceptional sealing and insulating performance that doesn’t need painting and withstands the elements year after year, all while delivering the reliable performance DAP is known for,” added Chin.

Now available in a 20-ounce spray can and a 10.5-pound canister, Black Foam can be found at Do it Best and True Value locations nationwide. For more information, visit dap.com.

* Keep poultry and livestock away from uncured foam. The cured foam must be protected with a durable, physical barrier from poultry and livestock contact or access.

About DAP Global Inc.

Founded in 1865, DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and patch and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations. For more than 160 years, DAP has provided professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit dap.com.

