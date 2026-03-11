Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., ("Aardvark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AARD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Aardvark’s stock price plummeted $7.02 per share, or 56.2%, to close at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This massive valuation collapse was triggered by a February 27, 2026, press release in which the Company announced it was "voluntarily pausing" its Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial. Management attributed the sudden suspension to "reversible cardiac observations" that were identified during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study. These issues were specifically noted at "above target therapeutic doses," leading the Company to halt both ongoing enrollment and dosing. Aardvark disclosed that it is currently "conducting a comprehensive review of the data" to determine the future of the HERO program, leaving the trial's timeline and the drug's regulatory prospects in significant doubt.

