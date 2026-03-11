Cribl Unveils Agentic AI Enhancements to Cribl Search

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced its next generation of Cribl Search, an AI-native log intelligence solution built on an agentic telemetry architecture that gives security and IT operations teams significantly greater impact. Designed from the ground up for AI‑driven workloads, the new Search experience helps organizations cut log management costs, resolve security and IT incidents faster, and streamline tooling. Cribl Search unifies human-generated context with log ingest, storage, and analysis across both Cribl‑managed and external data stores for AI‑speed query volumes without compromising performance or cost.

“The age of agentic AI is here, driving expectations for productivity sky-high, but legacy log platforms are simply not equipped to handle the exponential data and query growth from AI agents. Organizations are constrained by platforms that are too expensive, too rigid, and too fragmented to keep up,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder & CEO of Cribl. “Cribl Search, built on agentic telemetry, is the essential new architecture that closes this gap, doubling speed while empowering security and IT teams to automate data normalization, add human context to any situation, and move at the speed of AI.”

Using AI-powered parsing, Cribl Search automatically normalizes data at ingest and unifies machine telemetry with human context from tools such as Jira, Git, and ServiceNow so all relevant signals land in one place. Teams can collaborate and share knowledge in a centralized workspace, exponentially enhancing their investigations. The product eliminates manual toil and complex query-building, giving organizations investigative depth at AI-speed with a far simpler day‑to‑day operating model. Federated analysis provides agents and humans a single investigation surface over all data, whether it lives in Cribl Search or in existing lakes and object stores. Performance is a key consideration for federated and archival queries, and Cribl has introduced significant enhancements to continuously improve performance since Search was initially introduced.

“The growth of telemetry data has outpaced company resources and legacy SIEMS have not kept up with AI because the cost of normalizing data ahead of time is prohibitive,” said Francis Odum, cybersecurity researcher at Software Analyst Cyber Research. “Cribl Search offers significant advantages for SecOps teams facing the challenges of rapidly growing data volumes, and limited analyst resources. The platform’s federated search capability enables teams to reduce costs, lower latency, and minimize noise, while still maintaining the ability to retrieve and enrich data with relevant context precisely when needed for investigations or compliance.”

The key to achieving these results is the foundational architecture of the new Cribl Search experience: agentic telemetry. This revolutionary design combines AI-ready infrastructure, agentic AI, machine telemetry, and human-generated data to deliver unique capabilities. Agentic telemetry uniquely:

Delivers AI‑speed performance: Structured data lakes and agent‑optimized queries make it affordable to run the orders‑of‑magnitude more queries that AI agents generate, turning telemetry from a cost center into continuous analytic fuel.

Structured data lakes and agent‑optimized queries make it affordable to run the orders‑of‑magnitude more queries that AI agents generate, turning telemetry from a cost center into continuous analytic fuel. Structures data at ingestion: Agentic AI normalizes and enriches data on the way in, avoiding brittle, slow schema‑on‑read delays and eliminating the toil of manually created parsers.

Agentic AI normalizes and enriches data on the way in, avoiding brittle, slow schema‑on‑read delays and eliminating the toil of manually created parsers. Remains schema‑agnostic and federated: Analysis works across OCSF, OTLP, ECS, and custom schemas, and can federate queries across local datasets and external stores so teams aren’t locked into a single format, location, or vendor solution.

Analysis works across OCSF, OTLP, ECS, and custom schemas, and can federate queries across local datasets and external stores so teams aren’t locked into a single format, location, or vendor solution. Bring your own Model (BYOM): Teams can power the AI capabilities of Search with their own approved AI model instead of a Cribl-managed backend, giving them the choice and control to use a model that meets their performance, security, and governance requirements.

Teams can power the AI capabilities of Search with their own approved AI model instead of a Cribl-managed backend, giving them the choice and control to use a model that meets their performance, security, and governance requirements. Uses agentic AI to fuse machine data and human context: Logs, metrics, and traces are combined with tickets, runbooks, pull requests, Slack, and other collaboration and change systems to build an explainable story of cause and effect.



Cribl Search is the first offering to fully embody agentic telemetry end-to-end. It achieves this by getting data in, optimizing storage for high-speed analysis, and powering investigations for both humans and agents within an AI-driven workspace across teams.

About Cribl

Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, empowers enterprises to manage and analyze telemetry for both humans and agents. Trusted by organizations worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100, Cribl bridges the gap between AI ambition and infrastructure reality. No lock-in. No data loss. No compromises. Cribl’s vendor-agnostic platform ensures data remains portable and interoperable. By cost-effectively handling increasing data volume and variety without delay, Cribl gives enterprises the choice, control, and flexibility to build what’s next. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

Learn more: cribl.io

Try now: Cribl Sandboxes

Join us: Slack community

Follow us: LinkedIn and X

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

Offleash PR for Cribl

media@cribl.io