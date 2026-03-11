FS KKR Capital Corp. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FS KKR Capital Corp. ("FSK" or the "Company") (NYSE:FSK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

FSK’s stock price fell $2.52 per share, or 18.92%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $10.80 per share on February 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline was triggered by a February 26, 2026, announcement that the Company would cut its dividend to $0.48 per share, a significant reduction from the previous $0.70 per share. Management attributed the cut to "[s]pecific challenges associated with a few investments" within the Company's holdings. Further financial results revealed that approximately 3.4% of the total portfolio, representing roughly $440 million in assets, had been placed on non-accrual status by the end of the year. This designation signaled that the firm no longer expects to collect interest on those specific positions, leading to immediate downward pressure on the share price as the market processed the implications of the impaired assets and the diminished income distribution.

