E Ink Ranked Global Top 1% in the 2026 Sustainability Yearbook

BILLERICA, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the global leader in ePaper technology, announced that it has been recognized as a Global Top 1% company in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. In the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry category, E Ink achieved a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 93, marking the second consecutive year it has earned—and surpassed—the highest score in the global industry.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook evaluates over 9,200 companies across 59 industries worldwide and selects top-performing companies based on CSA scores. In 2026, 848 companies were included, with only a select few achieving Global Top 1%. E Ink has now been included in the Yearbook for five consecutive years. With its record-high score of 93 this year, E Ink once again demonstrates its leadership in sustainability governance and low-carbon transformation.

ePaper technology features a bistable display design that consumes power only when content changes and requires no energy to maintain a static image. This makes ePaper a critical solution that balances information efficiency with environmental sustainability. According to FTSE Russell’s Green Revenue Model, 100% of E Ink’s revenue qualifies as green revenue, reflecting the inherently low-carbon nature of its products and corresponding advantages in carbon reduction and energy efficiency.

“E Ink is proud to be in the Global Top 1% of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “In a field of more than 9,000 companies globally, this score demonstrates that sustainability is a core competitive advantage for E Ink. ePaper is not only an innovation in display technology—it is part of the low-carbon infrastructure of the future. Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our technology and scale applications worldwide to amplify ePaper’s contribution to the global net-zero transition.”

In terms of energy transformation, E Ink has committed to achieving RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040. In 2025, E Ink’s global renewable energy usage reached 67%, significantly ahead of its original milestone of 40% by 2025. All overseas sites outside Taiwan have already achieved RE100, while renewable energy adoption at Taiwan facilities continues to increase.

E Ink maintains ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and ISO 50001 Energy Management System certifications. Both its Taiwan and Yangzhou sites have also achieved UL 2799 Platinum Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

On the governance front, E Ink continues to strengthen transparency and business ethics management. It has implemented the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System and established structured internal and external grievance and training mechanisms to reinforce a culture of integrity.

In supply chain management, E Ink follows the ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement guidelines, integrating environmental and social responsibility considerations into procurement decisions. E Ink works closely with suppliers to uphold standards related to human rights, labor practices, environmental protection, and ethical conduct, building a resilient and sustainable value chain.

E Ink also continues to maintain double-A ratings in Climate Change and Water Security from CDP, the global environmental disclosure organization, further validating its concrete achievements in climate governance and water resource management.

Looking ahead, E Ink will continue increasing renewable energy usage across its global operations, accelerate progress toward RE100 at all sites, and strengthen carbon-reduction collaboration across its supply chain to drive value chain transformation. The company will also expand large-format color ePaper applications in retail, transportation, and smart city environments, replacing high-energy traditional signage with ultra-low-power display technology to substantially reduce global energy consumption from information displays.

