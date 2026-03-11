Sleep.ai and HearMe Redefine Human-Centered Mental Health Support with Embedded Sleep Intelligence

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai, a global leader in digital sleep intelligence, and HearMe, a digital platform focused on human connection and emotional resilience, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership integrating comprehensive sleep intelligence directly into the mental health experience.

Decades of research demonstrate a powerful relationship between sleep and mental health. Poor sleep quality is associated with two and half times higher odds of depression, while sleep duration is associated with nearly double the likelihood of depressive symptoms. Despite this well-established connection, sleep and emotional support have traditionally been addressed separately.

Through the integration, HearMe becomes the first mental health platform to introduce Sleep Insights, embedding Sleep.ai’s device-agnostic tracking, AI-driven analysis, behavioral guidance, and validated screening frameworks into the broader emotional support journey.

“For too long, we’ve treated mental health as purely psychological, when in reality emotional stability is deeply physiological,” said Joe Magness, CEO of HearMe. “Breathing, sleep, and nervous system balance shape how we think, feel, and connect. By integrating Sleep.ai’s intelligence layer into HearMe, we give individuals a more complete understanding of themselves—not just how they feel but why they feel that way.”

Unlike traditional mental health apps that focus primarily on relaxation methods designed to help users fall asleep, HearMe now brings insights to sleep patterns and human connection to support our members as they make daily choices that shape their lives. Sleep Insights translates objective sleep data into meaningful awareness, helping members better understand how sleep influences emotions, mood, clarity, and connection to improve mental health.

“Mental health and sleep are bi-directionally connected. Poor sleep both results from and exacerbates mental health challenges,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of Sleep.ai. “This partnership represents a clear shift from offering relaxation content to delivering measurable sleep improvement within a mental health journey.”

The partnership marks Sleep.ai’s first API integration in the mental health category, signaling a broader adoption of embedded sleep intelligence across digital health.

Delivered through its Sleep Intelligence Platform, Sleep.ai enables device-agnostic tracking, AI-driven insights, personalized coaching, and condition screening, supported by nearly one billion hours of sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies.

For HearMe, this release represents the first phase of Sleep Insights, with additional capabilities and deeper integrations planned for future updates.

Sleep Insights is not positioned as a diagnostic or medical service. It serves as a reflection layer within the HearMe ecosystem, supporting resilience through increased awareness and informed conversations.

About HearMe

HearMe is a digital support platform designed to strengthen emotional resilience through meaningful human connection and structured reflection. The platform combines peer Listeners, trained Guides, and licensed Clinicians where available, to create supportive pathways that meet individuals where they are.



With the introduction of Sleep Insights, HearMe expands its model beyond conversation alone by integrating physiological awareness into the emotional support journey. HearMe’s mission is simple: help individuals sleep, connect, and grow.



Learn more at hearme.app.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a global sleep intelligence company delivering science-backed solutions to improve sleep and long-term health across consumer, wellness, and healthcare applications. Powered by nearly one billion hours of sleep data and more than 250 scientific studies, the company combines advanced analytics and behavioral science to support prevention, performance, and health insight.

Sleep.ai offers consumer sleep coaching programs, including reimbursable preventive solutions such as Dein Schlaf in Germany, as well as enterprise-grade APIs, SDKs, and R&D services that enable partners across health, wellness, and life sciences to embed validated sleep intelligence into their products and services. Learn more at www.sleep.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

