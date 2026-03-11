Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP for Next-Generation AI Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced the availability of its 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP, the Taurus™ BCM83640, optimized for 1.6T transceiver solutions with unprecedented bandwidth density and efficiency. The device features 400G/lane serial optical interfaces, which enable optical transceiver manufacturers to cost effectively deliver low power 1.6T pluggable modules to meet the growing bandwidth needs for AI data centers.

Taurus™ BCM83640 Product Highlights

Monolithic 3nm 1.6T (8:4) PAM-4 DSP with integrated laser driver

Delivers best-in-class module performance in BER and power consumption

Proven interoperability with Broadcom’s 400G EML and PD

Compliant to all IEEE and OIF standards, capable of supporting LR links on the chip to module electrical interface

Supports optical modules from 1.6T to 3.2T



400G/lane technology is the next evolution of 200G/lane architectures, enabling a critical step in scaling bandwidth for high-performance networking and AI infrastructure. 1.6T pluggable modules using the Taurus BCM83640 double the bandwidth per optical lane, effectively enabling 102.4T switching capacity in a 1RU system to improve bandwidth density in AI optical interconnects. Further, the adoption of 400G/lane optical interfaces lays the foundation for the eventual deployment of 3.2T module solutions with 400G/lane electrical interfaces for 204.8T switches.

“Broadcom's 400G/lane Taurus platform of optical DSPs is laying the foundation for next- generation AI networks and data center connectivity,” said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Physical Layer Products Division. “Taurus, the industry's first 1.6T DSP based on 400G/lane I/O, doubles the throughput per lane to enable the next generation of 3.2T optical modules. Crucially, Taurus pushes the IMDD technology envelope into 400G/lane, further reducing power and advancing our roadmap of cost-optimized solutions for connectivity in AI and cloud networks.”

“We expect more than 100 million units of 1.6T and 3.2T optical transceivers to be shipped over the next 5 years with close to half of these using 400G optics,” commented Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and founder of LightCounting. “High speed optical interconnects are essential for operation of AI clusters. Doubling of the lane rates has been a proven strategy to keep up with the bandwidth growth and it is great to see the first 400G per lane solutions becoming available.”

"Our goal is to drive innovation,” said Richard Huang, CEO of Eoptolink Technology. “Taurus is more than a product milestone — it’s a catalyst for the future of connectivity. By delivering the industry’s first fully functional 448G/ln transceivers, we are empowering a new era of scale, speed, and possibility. Taurus-based optical transceivers bridge today’s 102.4T networks with tomorrow’s switching generations, unlocking transformative bandwidth growth. With Taurus, we are not just advancing technology — we are shaping the 448G future.”

Availability

Broadcom has begun sampling its Taurus BCM83640 to its early access customers and partners. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

For more information on Broadcom’s 400G/lane optical solutions, please click here .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations’ complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

