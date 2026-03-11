Moleculin Releases Next CEO Corner Segment Highlighting MIRACLE Study

Access the Moleculin CEO Corner here

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), today announced it has released the next segment on its CEO Corner, a platform featuring Walter Klemp, Chief Executive Officer. The CEO Corner is designed to provide investors and stakeholders with enhanced insight into the Company’s corporate developments, clinical progress and strategic initiatives.

As part of the segment, Mr. Klemp discussed progress on the Company’s pivotal MIRACLE Study evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (AnnAraC) for patients with relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Mr. Klemp explained that the adaptive Phase 3 trial was designed with input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and includes an initial cohort of 45 patients. After treatment of these patients is completed, the study will undergo an interim unblinding to evaluate safety and efficacy and help inform the most efficient regulatory path forward. Enrollment and dosing across clinical sites are progressing as planned, with completion of treatment for the first 45 patients expected in the near term. The study builds on encouraging results from the Company’s earlier MB-106 Study, in which AnnAraC demonstrated overall survival outcomes that exceeded historical benchmarks in this difficult-to-treat patient population.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin), is a next-generation highly efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company has begun the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC (the combination of Annamycin and cytarabine, also referred to as “Ara-C”) and, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

