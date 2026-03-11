BlackLine’s Founder Therese Tucker Honored on the Forbes America’s Greatest Innovators List

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc., (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced Founder Therese Tucker has been named #70 on the Forbes 250: America’s Greatest Innovators List. Tucker was recognized for establishing BlackLine and creating an industry-defining platform that sets the global standard for automating and modernizing corporate finance and accounting.

The inaugural Forbes America’s Greatest Innovators List recognizes 250 visionary leaders who have successfully scaled and commercialized groundbreaking ideas to widespread adoption, creating meaningful societal impact. Released as the nation marks its 250th birthday in 2026, the list celebrates individuals who exemplify America’s creative spirit - entrepreneurs and executives who have introduced transformative breakthroughs, reshaped industries, and in some cases, built entirely new ones.

"To be recognized by Forbes is a tremendous honor. My vision was always to transform the work of finance and accounting professionals, but a vision only becomes reality through the dedication of a passionate team and the partnership of incredible customers,” says Therese Tucker. “This award is a testament to our collective achievement. I'm so proud that the mission we started 25 years ago - to empower our users to become strategic leaders - continues to energize us all and redefine our industry.”

Tucker founded BlackLine 25 years ago, in 2001, and led the team to design its initial product offerings before leading the company’s pivotal shift to a SaaS/cloud business model in 2007. She subsequently became one of the first female tech company founders to take a company public and led the organization's IPO in 2016. In 2023-25 Tucker served as the Co-CEO of the company, alongside Co-CEO Owen Ryan, when in October 2025 she stepped into the Founder role. In that executive role, she helps support and guide the company’s largest customers as they navigate their transformation journeys.

Tucker’s exceptional leadership has guided BlackLine through periods of rapid growth and expansion, solidifying its position as a global leader in its field. Today, BlackLine serves over 4,300 customers, while more than 300,000 finance and accounting professionals rely on BlackLine globally to navigate AI-driven finance and continuous innovation, transforming their financial operations into a strategic engine for growth.

The recognition further underscores Tucker’s career and significant contributions she has made in the software and financial services sector. By transforming the way organizations manage their financial operations, Tucker has earned widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including:

See the full list of honorees in the Forbes 250: America’s Greatest Innovators List here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. BlackLine's comprehensive Studio360 platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Media Contact

Agata Porter

10Fold for BlackLine

Blackline@10fold.com