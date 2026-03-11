Scintil Releases DWDM Laser Source Evaluation Kit for Scale-Up AI Networks

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI systems scale from single-rack scale up network systems to multi-rack configurations up to 1,000s of AI processors, copper interconnects have reached their limits in speed, density, and reach. Future scale-up networks require an optical architecture that delivers higher bandwidth density at lower power with maximum processor utilization. DWDM co-packaged optics is gaining traction as the inevitable architecture for scale-up, but adoption requires technical proof and a path to volume. Scintil Photonics, the developer of LEAF Light™, the industry's first single-chip DWDM laser source for AI infrastructure, today launched the LEAF Light™ Evaluation Kit (EVK), enabling qualified customers to validate the technology in their own environments.

LEAF Light™ targets 50% power reduction over single-wavelength CPO. It reduces tail latency through simpler, lower-BER signaling without the need for heavy FEC. And it scales fiber capacity through wavelength multiplexing rather than higher baud rates, complex modulation schemes, or additional fibers, preserving power efficiency, low latency, and signal integrity at every step.

LEAF Light™ is the first single-chip DWDM laser source to move from lab validation into a customer-facing evaluation program. The EVK provides a standardized path from technology validation through ELSFP module integration.

The EVK is targeted for availability in Q2 2026, with early access for select qualified customers. Scintil’s $58 million Series B , with participation from NVIDIA, reflects growing alignment between AI infrastructure leaders and DWDM-based optical architectures.

At OFC 2026 (March 17–19, Los Angeles), Scintil will showcase live DWDM demonstrations, including a 16-wavelength, 100GHz configuration alongside ELSFP module integration, with EVK units on display. Private technical briefings will be available by appointment.

What the EVK Enables

The LEAF Light™ EVK is an evaluation system that hosts two LOSAs (Laser Optical Sub-Assemblies), each containing a LEAF Light™ die with fiber attachment, delivering a total of 8 fibers per EVK. Compatible with both 8- and 16-wavelength LOSAs, the platform provides a complete evaluation environment, including operating temperature control, per-laser current adjustment, and intelligent control of frequency spacing to meet stringent 200 GHz or 100 GHz grid requirements. Unique on-board feedback loops simultaneously control wavelength precision and power uniformity across all channels, finding and holding the optimal operating point without manual intervention.

In standalone mode or through a USB-connected user interface, customers can evaluate advanced intelligent features such as:

WaveGuard™ - On-chip frequency monitoring and precision trimming that maintains DWDM channel spacing within tight tolerances across temperature variation, aging, and package stress

On-chip frequency monitoring and precision trimming that maintains DWDM channel spacing within tight tolerances across temperature variation, aging, and package stress Power per wavelength monitoring - Active control ensuring output power uniformity across all wavelengths, even as individual laser currents are adjusted for frequency accuracy

Active control ensuring output power uniformity across all wavelengths, even as individual laser currents are adjusted for frequency accuracy Operational telemetry - Real-time monitoring of output power, temperature, and other system parameters, providing a continuous reference baseline to detect and correct deviations over the system's lifetime and enable efficient laser source fleet management.



These capabilities reflect the LEAF Light™ design as an intelligent laser source, with on-chip digital control and monitoring built into the architecture.

The EVK's modular architecture supports LOSA upgradability, enabling customers to evaluate successive product variants as they become available, providing a continuous validation and integration path in the ELSFP module as network architectures evolve.

“The bottleneck in AI systems has shifted from compute to the network, and DWDM CPO will only scale if it behaves like production infrastructure,” said Matt Crowley, CEO, Scintil Photonics. “The LEAF Light™ EVK puts that proof in customers' hands: wavelength lock, power control, firmware-driven controls, real-time telemetry, so teams can validate stability and latency performance under real conditions and build large AI system validation with the ELSFP module before committing to volume.”

Behind the EVK's evaluation capabilities is a technology platform engineered for volume from the start.

"SHIP™ was designed to solve the precision problem that has held DWDM back: consistent wavelength accuracy across every die, using semiconductor manufacturing processes that traditional laser assembly cannot match. That precision is now validated on 200mm production lines," said Sylvie Menezo, CTO and Founder of Scintil Photonics. "When you combine that foundation with on-chip monitoring and feedback, you have a technology platform that customers can validate today and deploy at volume through ELSFP."

Foundry-Aligned, Roadmap-Ready

SHIP™ technology has been validated on Tower Semiconductor's silicon photonics manufacturing lines , with 200mm production underway today. This foundry alignment positions the Scintil–Tower partnership for high-volume, hyperscale deployment.

The EVK is designed to validate what the ELSFP modules will deliver at product maturity: firmware-driven controls, operational observability, and system-ready integration, all validated through customer evaluation cycles before volume commitment.

Early Access Program

The LEAF Light™ EVK is available through Scintil's early access program for qualified customers. Interested organizations can request access at https://www.scintil-photonics.com/evkleaflight or schedule a meeting at OFC 2026.

Scintil executives will be available for media and analyst briefings at OFC 2026. Inquiries: isaac@omniscalemedia.com .

About Scintil Photonics

Scintil Photonics is the global leader in DWDM laser sources for AI. Using its SHIP™ (Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics) technology, Scintil developed LEAF Light™, the world’s first single-chip DWDM laser source for high-density optical connectivity in scale-up networks. LEAF Light™ enables hyperscalers to meet the power, tail latency, utilization, and bandwidth demands of large-scale GPU clusters, leveraging next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO). Headquartered in Grenoble, France, with operations across North America, Scintil is built to support global needs for advanced AI infrastructure. www.scintil-photonics.com

