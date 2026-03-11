Sybilion raises $4.2M to help industrial companies act with confidence in volatile markets

Porto, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In manufacturing, a few weeks of mistimed procurement can erase millions in margin. Yet most of the industry still makes billion-euro decisions using spreadsheets, fragmented analyst reports, and instinct. As volatility accelerates across energy, commodities, and global trade, the cost of deciding late is rising.

Today, Sybilion announced a $4.2 million seed round to build what it calls a decision layer, designed to give industrial companies the ability to act earlier and protect margins in volatile markets. The round was co-led by Venturefriends and Semapa Next. This funding announcement comes just months following Sybillion’s $600K pre-seed round, co-led by Vanagon Ventures and EWOR.





Sybilion founders: (L to R) Nuno Barros, Jonas Falkner, Bjol Frenkenberger and Friedrich Weninger.

Most manufacturers today have access to historical data feeds, analyst reports, and internal forecasts – but still struggle to answer the question: which risk factors actually matter for this company, for this product set, at this moment. Procurement, sales, and finance often work from different inputs and reach different conclusions. By the time alignment happens, markets have usually already moved and margins are diminished. This cost is detrimental; even a three to five percent timing error on a $200 million cost base can translate into millions in margin erosion. The bottleneck is rarely access to information — it is the confidence to commit before the window closes

Sybilion approaches the problem from the outside in. The system identifies which signals materially affect a company’s exposure and links them directly to cost structures and product portfolios. Rather than delivering another isolated forecast number, Sybilion structures the decision moment itself, clarifying realistic options, trade-offs, and quantified risk boundaries so companies can commit earlier. Its platform continuously filters more than one trillion external risk factors, including weather anomalies, trade flows, freight rates, electricity futures, commodity prices, port congestion, industrial utilization, and macroeconomic indicators.

“Industrial companies do not lack data,” said Dr. Bjol R. Frenkenberger, CEO and co-founder of Sybilion. “They lack clarity about which signals truly matter and when to commit. Our goal is to give decision-makers the information advantage so they can turn external world dynamics into confident action before uncertainty becomes cost.”

The company’s origin reflects its founder’s long-standing focus on complexity and uncertainty. At 12 years old, Bjol R. Frenkenberger began university. He later moved to Tokyo to join a health-tech startup that went public, and went on to pursue a PhD at the University of Oxford studying how businesses make decisions under uncertainty. During his research in April 2021, he observed how industrial companies struggled to translate abundant external world dynamics into timely, aligned action. Together with co-founders Nuno Barros, Jonas Falkner, Friedrich Weninger, he founded Sybilion to build a decision architecture that connects the external world directly to operational choices inside manufacturing.





Team Sybilion combines deep expertise across data science, product engineering, supply chain and industrial markets.

“Industrial companies are being forced to make larger decisions on shorter timelines as volatility becomes the norm. We’re excited to support Bjol and the team as they become the decision layer for manufacturing,” said Apostolos Apostolakis, Founding Partner at VentureFriends.

That conviction has translated into rapid traction. Over the past twelve months, Sybilion has grown annual recurring revenue to high six-figures, with zero churn and no sales team. K.D. Feddersen, an international distributor of engineering plastics, used Sybilion to align earlier on critical pricing and purchase decisions around global polymer trade flows and feedstock dynamics. At Jobachem, the platform enabled timely commitment with integrated energy futures and upstream commodity signals to frame procurement decisions with quantified risk boundaries. For Maral Overseas, forward trade flow analysis made it possible to take informed export allocation decisions by identifying regions where demand was strengthening.

Grégoire Viat, Principal at Semapa Next commented: “We were impressed by what Bjol and the team at Sybilion have built in a short period of time. Sybilion delivers clear, measurable value to industrial customers, addressing a fundamental need for decision confidence in an increasingly volatile supply chain environment. We are pleased to support the founders as a long-term partner as they continue to scale the business.”

The broader context behind this traction is simple. Volatility is no longer episodic. Decision windows are tighter, and late alignment is increasingly expensive. Companies that interpret external signals early secure supply at better terms, protect margins, and avoid panic decisions such as emergency logistics or unnecessary overproduction. Those that wait absorb higher costs, weaker negotiating leverage, and avoidable waste. As markets move faster the ability to commit with confidence — earlier than competitors — becomes less of an advantage and more of a requirement.

Looking ahead, Sybilion plans to deepen its mapping from external signals to product-level exposure and decision recommendations, broaden “Sybilion Connect” integrations so actions land directly inside client workflows, and expand from insight delivery into agentic planning support that helps teams determine the next best move under uncertainty. The long-term goal is to give industrial decision-makers an advantage that compounds, turning uncertainty from a threat into an edge.

“Bjol is one of the most fascinating founders I've been fortunate enough to meet. He is a piano prodigy, a builder, an academic, a leader” said Daniel Dippold, CEO and Founder of EWOR. “With Sybilion, he managed to build the largest dataset of time-series data I have seen to date and orchestrates it in a way that gives industrial teams a decision advantage no one else can offer. Similar to Bjol, Sybilion is one of a kind. Their technology is built like a musical masterpiece, they are growing fast, and Bjol has assembled a unique team that would have never come together were it not for his leadership.”

About Sybilion

Sybilion is the decision layer for industrial companies. It connects external world dynamics - commodity markets, energy, weather, logistics and macro signals - to the decisions that shape margin, working on top of systems companies already run. Sybilion helps procurement, operations and leadership commit earlier, together and with confidence they can stand behind.

The team combines deep expertise across data science, product engineering, supply chain and industrial markets, with founding experience spanning Oxford research, machine learning, and operational leadership in process industries. For more information please visit https://www.sybilion.com/ or follow via LinkedIn.