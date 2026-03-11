OpenVPP Launches 2.0 as Over $25M in Tokenized RWAs Power Next-Generation Energy Settlement on Base

San Francisco, CA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







OpenVPP , a blockchain-based settlement layer for next-generation energy markets, today outlined the next phase of its platform as adoption grows across electric vehicles and distributed energy systems.

Over the past year, more than 375 electric vehicles have been onboarded to the platform, representing real-world energy assets actively participating in settlement workflows. This growth reflects broader trends in global EV adoption, even as much of today’s electricity infrastructure continues to rely on legacy financial systems that reconcile transactions days or weeks after energy is delivered.

As EV fleets scale worldwide, these delays create operational friction for operators, platforms, and consumers. OpenVPP was developed to address this gap by enabling near real-time financial settlement aligned with physical energy activity.

As platform usage has expanded, OpenVPP plans to transition its settlement and liquidity infrastructure to Base in Q2 2026, a blockchain network designed for high-throughput and low-cost applications. The move is intended to support the transaction volume and reliability required for large-scale energy settlement systems.

As part of this transition, liquidity is expected to migrate from existing Ethereum-based venues to Base-native markets, including Aerodrome, where trading infrastructure for the token ecosystem will be supported. The goal is to consolidate activity in a network environment better suited for high-frequency settlement applications.

This infrastructure expansion marks the start of what the company is referring to as OpenVPP 2.0, a phase focused on scaling network participation, expanding consumer access, and deepening integration with real-world energy systems. The company also plans to expand its consumer rewards initiatives and release additional platform updates over the coming months.

Key elements of the transition include:

Liquidity Transition : Liquidity currently on Ethereum-based venues will migrate to Base-native markets

: Liquidity currently on Ethereum-based venues will migrate to Base-native markets Snapshot : A snapshot of existing token balances will be taken prior to migration

: A snapshot of existing token balances will be taken prior to migration 1:1 Token Migration : Token holders will be able to exchange existing tokens for new Base-native tokens at a one-to-one ratio

: Token holders will be able to exchange existing tokens for new Base-native tokens at a one-to-one ratio Continuity Focus: The migration is intended to maintain token supply continuity while simplifying infrastructure for future platform growth



OpenVPP is focused on addressing settlement inefficiencies within energy markets, where financial reconciliation between producers, operators, and energy platforms can lag physical delivery by days or weeks. By introducing blockchain infrastructure at the settlement layer, the platform aims to enable faster and more transparent coordination between participants across the energy ecosystem.

Additional details regarding the migration process, timeline, and technical implementation will be shared in the coming weeks.

Digital assets involve risk and may not be available in all jurisdictions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets.



