Silver Investment Demand Set to Surge 20% as Supply Deficit Deepens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com Sector Commentary — Physical investment demand for silver is on track to jump 20% in 2026, with bar and coin purchases climbing to 227 million ounces as Western buyers re-enter the market alongside sustained Indian appetite[1]. The capital rotation comes as the metal's structural supply deficit stretches into a sixth consecutive year, projected at 67 million ounces even with total mine output reaching a decade high[2]. Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG), and Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) are delivering record results into this supply-constrained environment.

Global ETP holdings have reached an estimated 1.31 billion ounces, and lease rates in London have climbed to all-time highs as physical tightness intensifies[3]. Industrial demand remains anchored near 650 million ounces, with pullbacks in solar panel consumption partially offset by surging requirements from AI data centers and the automotive sector[4].

Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) has completed a drone-magnetometer survey spanning roughly 350 line-km across its wholly owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada. Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa flew the survey along a 6-kilometer southwest-to-northeast strike centered on the Trinity open pit, targeting subsurface structures across the full project footprint. Campbell and Walker Geophysics is now performing a detailed interpretation of the newly acquired data, integrating all available historic geophysical records to build a unified structural model for the property.

Trinity sits within a 22,700-acre consolidated land package that incorporates optioned ground from Primus Resources surrounding a former US Borax open pit. The property carries a historic resource of 36 million silver-equivalent ounces, and Americore has been methodically compiling the geological datasets needed to advance toward a modern NI 43-101 resource estimate. An extensive historic drill database underpins the upcoming confirmation and expansion campaign.

"We continue to systematically move the Trinity Project forward," said Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore. "The exploration plan which includes both confirmation and expansion drilling will allow us to move the resource from Inferred to Indicated and will become the foundation for a new mineral resource estimate."

Americore has begun the permitting process for a drill program slated to commence in Q2 2026, targeting confirmation and extension of the historic data across both BLM land and fee land administered by the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation within the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The BLM pathway involves a Notice of Disturbance for under 5 acres, a streamlined track that keeps the timeline intact for field mobilization.

The company is simultaneously exploring monetization options for an existing above-ground stockpile at Trinity, creating a potential near-term revenue pathway alongside the broader exploration and resource delineation effort.

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) closed out 2025 with record financial results across every major metric, generating $3.6 billion in annual revenue and $554 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter alone. Silver production of 22.8 million ounces exceeded updated guidance, while attributable free cash flow hit $1.15 billion for the year. The board raised the quarterly dividend by 29%.

"Pan American delivered record financial results across the board in 2025, reflecting strong operating margins with production and costs in line or better than guidance and higher realized silver and gold prices," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American Silver. “Looking ahead to 2026, we expect another strong year of cash flow generation following the record $554 million of operating cash flow generated in Q4 2025 alone.”

Silver production is forecast to climb approximately 14% in 2026, driven in large part by increasing output from the Juanicipio mine. Backed by $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, Pan American is advancing La Colorada Skarn and Jacobina while returning capital to shareholders through a combination of dividends and buybacks totaling $221 million in 2025.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) delivered a record-setting 2025, nearly doubling revenue to $2.1 billion and increasing net income more than tenfold to $586 million. Silver production surged 57% year-over-year to 17.9 million ounces, and free cash flow reached $666 million. The company achieved net cash status by year-end with $554 million on hand.

"Coeur finished 2025 on a high note, achieving a third consecutive quarter of record-setting financial results, driven by higher realized prices, strong production and disciplined cost management," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur Mining.

Production guidance for 2026 calls for 18.2 to 21.3 million ounces of silver as Rochester continues to post record ore crushing and placement rates. Coeur is also moving forward with its acquisition of New Gold, approved by stockholders in January, a transaction designed to create a premier all-North American precious metals producer.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) set records in 2025 with 15.4 million ounces of silver, an 84% year-over-year increase, while fourth quarter output alone jumped 77% to 4.2 million ounces. Record quarterly revenue of $463.9 million came in during Q4, with silver sales accounting for 60% of the total.

"2025 was truly a transformational year for First Majestic," said Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver. "The acquisition and successful integration of Gatos, improved operational performance at San Dimas and La Encantada, combined with world-class discoveries at Santa Elena could not have come at a better time."

Looking ahead, the company has tied its dividend directly to net revenues, giving shareholders leverage to rising silver prices. First Majestic is pushing forward on the Santa Elena mill expansion and expects higher mine throughput and recovery rates to carry momentum into 2026.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) produced 6.49 million ounces of silver and 37,164 ounces of gold in 2025, bringing combined silver equivalent output to 11.2 million ounces. The fourth quarter contributed 2.03 million silver ounces as the Terronera mine continued ramping up following commercial production declared in October.

"Endeavour delivered another year of strong growth in 2025, highlighted by record silver equivalent production and the successful ramp-up at Terronera," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Silver. "Our team's commitment to operational excellence and strategic investment has positioned us to unlock significant value for our stakeholders as we continue to advance our portfolio and strengthen our financial foundation."

Terronera is expected to transition into higher-grade zones during H2 2026, which management projects will meaningfully improve grade averages. At Kolpa, a new crushing circuit was commissioned in Q4 alongside installation of a new ball mill designed to push processing capacity to 2,500 tonnes per day in early 2026.

